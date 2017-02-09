Editorial - Pleasant places

There’s a line that goes, “the boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places.”

Pleasant places. Just those words alone tend to make a person feel good. No anxiety, no stress, anger or frustration.

That’s what I’ve witnessed over the last week or so.



Backing up, a couple of things come to mind, one as recently as last night. There was a presentation update on the Trans Mountain Kinder Morgan project that has recently been approved by both governments. Although they’ve been here in Valemount before, and the presentations were much the same, it appears to me that there was at least a slight bit of difference.

In my judgment fewer people attended than normally do, perhaps it was the weather, but I think it was because the reason for the presentation and the purpose of the majority of those attending was tied to one thing – the project’s been approved, we’re moving forward, now let’s get to work.

A lady who was sitting beside me remarked before the presentation began, “I wonder if there'll be any protesters.”

That was the difference in the atmosphere. There were no protesters. The people who attended were mainly there because now, with the project’s approval, there is very real opportunity of finding work, not just wishful thinking. People are hopeful, and want to move on.

The same difference in attitude seems also to be, at least so far, in the McBride municipal by-election. In reviewing the responses submitted by the candidates for the newspaper, there is a sense of overall positivism. Yes, there are problems to sort out, yes, there may be some long roads ahead, but there doesn’t appear to be the toxic, negative attack attitude felt in the last election.

It’s like people are replacing the acrid slush of negative reaction with positive determination to just get things done, things that benefit everyone.

There’s something to be learned from all this, and I believe a lot of it has to do with attitude.

Let me explain using another recent experience as an example. Just last week I was confronted unexpectedly with – let me put it this way – some computer issues. And, it was tied to my work.

Although the incident created some disruption of routine, I was surprised at just how calm and relaxed I was about it all. If that had happened, let’s say, ten years ago, more than likely I would have absolutely panicked and had a freak attack. And that’s the point. I actually had a sense of calm. Yes, it’s an inconvenience and disruption, but it’s not the end of the world. Responding by freaking out and panicking, I have learned, doesn’t help or change anything.

I think a lot of times whether our “boundaries” fall into pleasant places actually depends in large part on how we respond to things. There is a solution to every problem, and more than likely that solution is right in front of us - but – we often don’t see it if we’re always looking only at the negative.

Now, if the weather would just change.