Valley Sentinel writer steps down as Council reporter

Allan Frederick, long-time writer for The Valley Sentinel, has stepped down as reporter of McBride Council meetings.

The decision was made by Frederick as a result of his candidacy for Councillor in the McBride municipal by-election, not wanting this to become a conflict of interest issue.

Frederick began writing for The Valley Sentinel in 2013, when Daniel Betts was publisher.



As a result of his decision, The Valley Sentinel is seeking someone who is willing at this point to take up the task.

Best of luck to Allan in his campaign run!