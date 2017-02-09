Building/Fire Inspector and Assistant Fire Chief Dean Schneider Dianne St. Jean photo

The choice may mean the difference between life and death



Not all smoke alarms are created equal. In fact, the type you have in your home can make a big difference to your safety.



First, there is a distinction between a smoke detector and a smoke alarm. A smoke detector is directly connected to a fire alarm system and is usually found in commercial or public buildings, while a smoke alarm is used to detect smoke in a residence, and is either hardwired or battery-operated.

It is the type of smoke alarm that can determine personal safety outcome in the event of a fire.

This fact was recently pointed out by Dean Schneider, Building/Fire Inspector and Assistant Fire Chief in Valemount.

In researching new BC Building Codes, Schneider came across a reference that indicated that secondary suites must now have photoelectric alarms. This led him to an article entitled “Photoelectric vs Ionization Smoke Alarms” (Skip Walker). The information was eye-opening.

Schneider points out that most people are not aware that there are different types of smoke alarms, and, he says, it makes a difference which one you have in your home.

The two types of alarms are ionization and photoelectric. The ionization model tends to be more common. They are cheaper to purchase, but are also more easily triggered by smoke from cooking, burning toast or steam from showers, what is referred to as “nuisance tripping”. As a result, they are likely to be intentionally disabled, which puts residents at risk.

Although ionization alarms respond more quickly to fast-flame fires, those caused by accelerants such as gasoline, grease, oil, or paper, they are less effective when it comes to smoldering fires. And this is another factor that makes a big difference in terms of safety.

A smoldering fire is slow moving and creates the heavy, brown-black smoke that contains deadly toxins. When smoldering fire test standards were first developed, most furnishings were made from natural materials such as cotton, wool, etc. Now, however, a large percentage of home furnishings and building materials are made from synthetic materials, making the smoke far more toxic and deadly.

The article stated that, using current standard test materials, ionization alarms failed the UL (Underwriters Lab) 217 test 20% of the time. Alarms must pass 100% of the time to be offered for sale. And, when tested with synthetic materials, they did not trigger seven out of eight times. Research also showed that in smoldering fires ionization alarms respond between 15 to 50 minutes slower than photoelectric alarms.

Since most deaths in a fire are caused by smoke inhalation, the results speak for themselves.

After reviewing the evidence presented by Schneider, both Valemount Fire Chief Rick Lalonde and McBride Fire Chief David Hruby agree that photoelectric alarms are the only real choice.

“Now,” says Schneider, “the challenge is getting the information out to the public.”

So far Schneider has spoken with Justin Hooke from Home Hardware in Valemount to have information available for people who are purchasing smoke alarms, and there is some discussion between the Valemount Fire Dept. and Valemount Community Forest to find ways to help the public acquire the photoelectric models.

While properly functioning smoke alarms can help save lives, the Fire Dept. wants to remind everybody that fire safety and prevention is by far the most effective action individuals can take when it comes to the risks of fire.