Your province, your paramedics
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 00:00 Marie Birkbeck
Currently, fire and police services are considered an essential service, while ambulance and paramedics are not. This Initiative Act application is requesting that ambulance service paramedics and dispatchers be moved into the Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act. The amended act would be called the Ambulance, Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act.
“Initiative” is a process through which a registered voter can propose a new law or changes to an existing law on matters over which the provincial legislature has authority.
On Jan. 9, 2017 Elections BC issued the petition for the Initiative to Amend the Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act to include ambulance service paramedics and dispatchers. The act would protect the public from interruptions of essential services by strike or lockout. This particular initiative is unique to British Columbia as no other province or territory has this type of legislation in place.
According to Paul Alberts and Dakota Stone, there are just over one thousand paramedics across the province of British Columbia actively canvassing their districts. They have ninety days from Jan. 9 to April 10 to collect signatures from 10% of the registered voters in each of the province’s electoral districts for an initiative petition to succeed. The Prince George-Valemount riding requires at least 3,405 signatures to make this happen and it is hoped Valemount will be a big percentage of those signatures.
Canvassers were set up at three different locations in Valemount on Monday; as of press time they had collected about 250 signatures.
If the required number of signatures is acquired the matter will either be referred directly to the legislature, or be referred to a general ballot, where BC’s registered voters will vote on adopting this legislation.
Alberts goes on to say that the local team will also be going door-to-door, but in case they miss you, there are eight approved Canvassers in the Village: Grace Fortowsky, Eugene Jamin, Jasmin Gasser, Penny Waechter, Liam Mastre, Bertha Brooks, Dakota Stone, and Paul Alberts. Feel free to contact them directly to arrange a time to sign. You can reach Paul at 250-614-8969 or paul@paulalberts.com
Let’s all support our paramedics and give them the bargaining power they deserve. For more information on this initiative, visit www.yourparamedics.ca
