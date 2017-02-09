MP Zimmer Promotes Trade and Attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC

Ottawa, ON - Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, traveled to Washington DC last week to promote Canada’s interests in trade and to build relationships with the new Trump administration.



“My goal was to establish and re-establish relationships with Members of Congress and Senators in President Trump’s transition team in order to ensure our Canada/US trade relationship remains strong,” said Mr. Zimmer. “I am grateful for the open doors I received in Washington and for the opportunity to discuss the need for a softwood lumber agreement, the Keystone XL pipeline, and the importance of keeping our Canada/US mutually beneficial trade relationship and friendships strong. Particularly important was meeting and talking with recently confirmed US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.”

Mr. Zimmer was also able to meet with several Members of Congress including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Rob Wittman, Rep. Rob Bishop, Rep. Peter DeFazio, Rep. John Moolenaar, Senator Mike Lee and Joe Manchin.

As Chair of Canada’s National Prayer Breakfast Mr. Zimmer also attended the 65th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC and as Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus Mr. Zimmer was able to make some important connections in the joint effort to maintain our environmentally sustainable North American outdoor heritage.

Canada’s National Prayer Breakfast will take place in Ottawa on May 18, 2017.