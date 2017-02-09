McBride By-Election Candidates!

Bob Balcaen

Top priority is jobs and governance. McBride is a good place to live and a good place to invest.

Short term and long-term goals: Again, good governance, as well as more appointments.

I have been active in the community - a member of the Legion for 50 years, an alderman, director, and councillor for 16 years. I am a big supporter of Pioneer Days.

I am a veteran - I served with the RCAF for ten years. I was also a main street businessman for 44 years. I like McBride, I raised my family here.





My priority as Councillor would be to help Council achieve a positive attitude towards the challenges that McBride needs to overcome. I draw on my experience as a coach to realize that negative talk is counterproductive to worthwhile progress.Short and long-term goals for McBride: I think the short and long-term goals are similar. We need to develop the Village as an attractive place for both younger and older people. This would mean encouraging a variety of housing options and activities that will interest a wider age range for both living and visiting the village and area. By doing this we can showcase what a wonderful place McBride is in which to live.The position of Councillor requires a person who is able to assess and solve problems in a timely and practical manner. Running the little off-grid farm where I live has given me ample experience in creating systems for supplying water, sewer, power, heat, animal control, and garbage disposal. The same systems constitute the basic services that a village provides. In the ‘80s I was chairman of the Rec Centre Management Committee. That job helped me to develop the people skills necessary to work with people who were seeing problems from different perspectives and to get to workable solutions. Teaching in a local school has also been useful in developing some ability to work cooperatively with both students and colleagues. The planning, financing and implementing the construction of the hydroelectric project up in Castle Creek again required that I work with a variety of individuals, businesses, and government agencies in a productive manner. I think these experiences will suit me for the job of Village Councillor.Harold Edwards, BSc. Geology, is a retired logger, teacher, and entrepreneur living on an off-grid farm located 22 km west of McBride. His proudest accomplishment is helping Tara, Alison, Nolan, and Adrian develop into wonderful productive citizens. While teaching Math, Forestry, and a variety of other courses at McBride Secondary School, he coached both boys and girls basketball teams. For many years performing in dramatic productions in the Robson Valley has been an enjoyable pursuit. As a founding partner in Castle Mountain Hydro, Harold has participated in the construction of a 6 megawatt hydroelectric project.We must start to promote ourselves positively, acknowledging our achievements and successes and thereby changing the conversation of McBride. The Village Council and administration will benefit from working together as a team in a respectful manner.Short and long-term goals: The first priority is the process of the 2017 Budget with a deadline of May 15th. The Village also needs to fill the presently vacant positions with a qualified Economic Development Officer and an experienced Public Works Supervisor, as well as instructing the Board of Directors of the McBride Community Forest Corporation to hire a qualified local General Manager. This is a step to ensure that MCFC is again a profitable business, providing local employment.I have a strong financial background, 30 years of banking and finance experience, as well as a business owner and personnel experience. I served two terms as a former Village Councillor. I have attended Council meetings for the last several years regularly and am aware of structure, operations, and the present issues. I am and would be a strong asset. I am not only committed for a short term but am committed for the future so that OUR community is moving in a positive and successful direction.My priority as Councillor would be to re-establish the Village’s positive reputation and find ways to create jobs, secure our financial position and stabilize our community through consultation with citizens.Short-term goals: Refill staffing positions that have been vacated but not filled in the last two years for both the Village and the Community Forest with qualified, knowledgeable people. Bring the Village Budget back on track both short and long term.Long-term goals: Put together five-year plans for Village infrastructure improvements, including sidewalks, roads, sewer and water and economic development.Through work and community volunteer positions I’ve gained knowledge and skills required by an effective councillor. I’ve strong committee and team work skills. I understand fund accounting, budget processes, operations of local government and public works. I’m up to date on Village issues through regular attendance at Council, Budget and Community Forest Meetings as well as ongoing communication with Council over the years. I am committed to put in the time and effort required to be an effective Councillor.I’ve lived in the Village of McBride for over 21 years and I plan to retire here. I have a diploma in Civil and Structural Technology and worked in the oil and gas industry for 11 years, both in construction and in supervising drilling operations.I currently work for the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure where I have over 25 years’ experience in survey, construction, inventory management and highway maintenance. I’ve managed and supervised projects with budgets up to and exceeding one million dollars.I’ve been a McBride Library volunteer as treasurer and I am currently a volunteer member of the McBride & District Hospital Auxiliary. I love living in the Robson Valley and am committed to working hard for this communityDavid and I moved to McBride in a bitterly cold spell, January 1980. We purchased the gas station on Main Street and set up shop. We ran the station together for several years until I decided to work somewhere warmer. I worked for the Village of McBride as the Deputy Clerk and Treasurer for several years. Subsequent to leaving the Village I decided that McBride needed an insurance brokerage, so I obtained a licence, an ICBC contract and some office space and Advantage Insurance was born.During our years here I have been a member of, or served on the executive of MANY organizations. While our kids were young my focus was on groups for them, Daycare Society, Figure Skating Club, Hospital Auxiliary and Grad fundraising. I also participated in the business groups: McBride Chamber of Commerce and the Business Association, Downtown Revitalization, the Robson Valley Entertainment Association, and two years of Trade Shows.I have served on the Provincial Insurance Brokers Association for six years, and served as the Treasurer for four years. This group’s main focus is dealing with Provincial and Federal politicians, I learned a great deal about how Government works on all levels during my terms on the Board.In addition to experience with our area, a knowledge of finance, business, council operations and our local issues, I would bring a real desire to work with all the members of council and residents to develop economic opportunities, encourage participation by all residents and cooperation with all levels of Government for the betterment of McBride and the Robson Valley.





The first priority would be to balance the books so that the village’s income and expenditures match up.Short and long-term goals: Until we can balance the books it’s going to be very difficult, not an easy process. As a former councillor I understand the challenges. McBride does not have advantages, for example, from things like the Columbia Basin Trust, which makes it more difficult. So, we must first prove we’re viable and able to operate on our own again. That includes the Community Forest – we need to appoint a General Manager.I was a Councillor between 2007 – 2011 so I have previous experience on Council.I have been involved in a great number of organizations and clubs; I’ve been on the executive of minor hockey, Old Timers, and was part of the committee that brought Hockeyville here. I have been in business for many years and know that you can’t run a business or a village at a deficit. I also know a lot of people.I first came to McBride in 1980 after graduating as a dentist from Toronto and worked for the provincial government. Through an “extern” program I was sent to a number of little towns and ultimately ended up in McBride. Here I practiced dentistry for 30 years. I was Community Coroner for the Robson Valley for 4-5 years. Right now we’re in the process of building a home here, so we have committed ourselves to McBride and the Robson Valley.My priority as a Councillor is to provide the services needed in order to function, to work with the new team to get our community moving forward to stabilize the economy, and to bring about change and outcomes that will work for the people and community.Short term goals: To receive public input, try to get citizens feeling positive about our village, see if we could work together for the common good of the community. Communication is a big factor, be a voice for the residents.Long-term goals: Stabilize our economy, work with the regional district and other communities and share ideas, as we can all learn from each other. Maintain the services we have, make improvements as needed. Be open for business, make process as easy as possible, still following rules and regulations. Listen to business communities concerns.I believe my qualifications for the position of Councillor include 12 years of experience on Council. I am a people person, enjoy a challenge, am honest, open-minded, respectful of others, a good listener, hard worker and responsible. I like to organize events and to be an ambassador for McBride. I feel very passionate about the citizens and the community. I care deeply and want the community to thrive.I am a long term resident of McBride, I have lived in the community for 60 years. Volunteering was a big part of my parent’s lives so I learned this at a young age. As I entered high school and my teen year’s tragedy struck our family, my dad fell ill with cancer, passing away. I was responsible for two young siblings while mom worked to provide for us. I liked to volunteer at school with the guidance of Mrs. Monroe. Her organizational skills are still with me today. I graduated from McBride Secondary in 1972. I worked as a telephone operator in Prince George. I returned home to work at Sandman for seven years doing housekeeping and front desk. I married, and had two children. I worked at Preschool, assisting, and casual at schools. I enjoy seniors, and worked as an activity aide for seven years. I now work at McBride Secondary doing custodial and supervision. My passion for over 20 years is graduation. In 2002 I decided to run for Council, holding office for 12 years. I enjoy a challenge and serving the community and the citizens. McBride is my home and I want to see it flourish.My priority as Councillor would be to work closely and cooperatively with the rest of Council to rectify the economic priorities and day-to-day operations of the Village. I feel that economic and infrastructure growth is important while maintaining a balance between day-to-day living and stability.Short term goals: Stabilize our economy, by creating support for our existing businesses.Long term goals: Promote economic growth by inviting new enterprise and further developing our tourism industry.I feel that I am qualified for this position as I bring past board experience, Chamber of Commerce, minor hockey, and currently MCFC. I also have extensive business experience right here in the Robson Valley, running my own logging company, garage owner/operator and currently operating a mobile mechanics service. I am a lifetime resident of the valley and feel that I would be sensitive to the needs and desires of the rest of the community.My family moved to the Robson Valley in 1972, before I was one year old. I have resided here ever since, as has most of my family. After graduation I went into the logging industry, eventually becoming a contractor and owner of a logging company. In 1999 we purchased a local garage/gas station that we operated for 12 years. During this time I was active with the Chamber of Commerce, serving two terms as Chair. Our children were involved with minor hockey and I served on that board for several different terms. After we sold our garage business we established a mobile mechanics service that operates locally and abroad. I enjoy many different outdoor activities with friends and family, hunting, fishing, hiking and snowmobiling, all of which we extensively enjoy right here in the beautiful Robson Valley. I am a very proud resident of the community of McBride and the beautiful Robson Valley and I wish to see us prosper and develop a stable economy so that our young people can enjoy life here for generations to come.





My priority would be to help bring stability to the community in every aspect.Short term goals: I would like to help form a respectful cohesive Council for the next 20 months, and lay the groundwork for success of the village.Long term goals: Working with business and entrepreneurs, to further sustain the local economy; working with our government partners to sustain schools and quality education for the valley; continue to encourage and support local clubs and services; and to work for the needs of seniors and the many that will be seniors before we know it.I believe I have the right outlook on business and a positive attitude toward potential growth. I believe I have the ability to seek to understand all points of view before making a decision that impacts the community. I believe that the people are what sustains a community.From an early age I have been interested and involved in community service. I became active as a volunteer for the Kinsmen/Kinettes after adopting two children, and was record keeper for the children’s swim club during the time when I was employed with BC Tel for ten years. Upon arrival in McBride with my husband Don, I took a deep interest in McBride, and following recovery from cancer surgery, volunteered as secretary of the McBride Hospital Auxiliary, board member of the Community Foundation Endowment Fund, volunteer caterer for the Elks, member of the Chamber of Commerce and McBride Library Museum Society and member of the OAPO. It is my firm belief that a commitment to community gives a potential candidate for council insight into the needs of the people and the multiple talents that contribute to successful communities. It also contributes to understanding the need to engage the community in critical decision-making. I share an inclusive view of community, meaning that although taxes are collected for specific village services, I also recognize that the village also benefits from joint taxation with the population beyond the village boundary for critical services such as the hospital, arena, schools, fire protection and community hall located within the village. I believe an inclusive view is needed in order to understand the need to explore all business opportunities in the area, from Dome Creek to Small River, as all business contributes to the lives of everyone within our greater community. I look forward to the opportunity to work with Council, the Chamber, business owners and entrepreneurs, as we move forward in promoting the community from a more inclusive perspective, and would appreciate your support for Village Council.