Valemount Senior Girls Basketball Tournament Results



FRIDAY

Game #1 Cedars 56 – 28 Barriere

Game #2 St Ann's 50 – 28 Northside

Game #3 Unity 53 – 21 Ashcroft

Game #4 Valemount 78 – 15 Fort St James



SATURDAY

Game #5 Northside 64 – 46 Barriere

Game #6 Ashcroft 59 – 15 Fort St James

Game #7 Unity 73 – 63 Valemount

Game #8 Cedars 58 – 25 St Ann's

Game #9 Barriere 46 – 10 Fort St James

Game #10 Northside 61 – 41 Ashcroft

Game #11 Valemount 53 – 46 St Ann's

Game #12 Unity 70 – 57 Cedars



1st Unity Christian

2nd Cedars Christian

3rd Valemount

4th St Ann's

5th Northside Christian

6th Ashcroft

7th Barriere

8th Fort St James



While the Senior Girls were playing the tournament in Valemount, the Junior Girls struggled in Prince George that same weekend, unfortunately being short-benched and sick with the flu. But, they’re looking forward to their Junior District Championship on the weekend of Feb. 10-11. The Junior Boys will compete that same weekend.

Dianne St. Jean photo