- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Valemount Senior Girls Basketball Tournament Results
FRIDAY
Game #1 Cedars 56 – 28 Barriere
Game #2 St Ann's 50 – 28 Northside
Game #3 Unity 53 – 21 Ashcroft
Game #4 Valemount 78 – 15 Fort St James
SATURDAY
Game #5 Northside 64 – 46 Barriere
Game #6 Ashcroft 59 – 15 Fort St James
Game #7 Unity 73 – 63 Valemount
Game #8 Cedars 58 – 25 St Ann's
Game #9 Barriere 46 – 10 Fort St James
Game #10 Northside 61 – 41 Ashcroft
Game #11 Valemount 53 – 46 St Ann's
Game #12 Unity 70 – 57 Cedars
1st Unity Christian
2nd Cedars Christian
3rd Valemount
4th St Ann's
5th Northside Christian
6th Ashcroft
7th Barriere
8th Fort St James
While the Senior Girls were playing the tournament in Valemount, the Junior Girls struggled in Prince George that same weekend, unfortunately being short-benched and sick with the flu. But, they’re looking forward to their Junior District Championship on the weekend of Feb. 10-11. The Junior Boys will compete that same weekend.
Featured Stories
- Your province, your paramedics
- Valemount Senior Girls Basketball Tournament Results
- Igniting the future of skiing in the North Thompson Valley
- McBride Village Council Notes
- Not all smoke alarms are created equal
- McBride Food Bank receives donation
- The Backcountry Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) Robson Valley Chapter sleigh ride
- MP Zimmer Promotes Trade and Attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC
- Editorial - Pleasant places