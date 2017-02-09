Valemount Senior Girls Basketball Tournament Results

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 00:00

January 27-28


FRIDAY
Game #1    Cedars       56 – 28    Barriere
Game #2    St Ann's     50 – 28    Northside
Game #3    Unity          53 – 21    Ashcroft
Game #4    Valemount  78 – 15    Fort St James

SATURDAY
Game #5    Northside      64 – 46    Barriere
Game #6    Ashcroft        59 – 15    Fort St James
Game #7    Unity            73 – 63    Valemount
Game #8    Cedars          58 – 25    St Ann's
Game #9    Barriere         46 – 10    Fort St James
Game #10    Northside     61 – 41    Ashcroft
Game #11    Valemount    53 – 46    St Ann's
Game #12    Unity            70 – 57    Cedars

1st    Unity Christian
2nd    Cedars Christian
3rd    Valemount
4th    St Ann's
5th    Northside Christian
6th    Ashcroft
7th    Barriere
8th    Fort St James

While the Senior Girls were playing the tournament in Valemount, the Junior Girls struggled in Prince George that same weekend, unfortunately being short-benched and sick with the flu. But, they’re looking forward to their Junior District Championship on the weekend of Feb. 10-11. The Junior Boys will compete that same weekend.

Dianne St. Jean photo
Dianne St. Jean photo