The Backcountry Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) Robson Valley Chapter sleigh ride

The Backcountry Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) Robson Valley Chapter held a sleigh ride for its members on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, January 22, at Golden Spur Ranch in Dunster.About 20 members, including three young children, enjoyed the outing with the two sleighs pulled by two teams of horses, one owned by Lester and Jane Blouin and one owned by Dan and Pat Powell.

Dan Powell and his team Heather callaghan photo

A great time was had by all.The BCHBC Robson Valley Chapter would like to invite people interested in trail riding (front country and/or backcountry) in the Robson Valley to join them. There will be an informational potluck meeting on February 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Brian Wallace's residence on 3760 Hinkleman Road. Please bring a food item to share and visit with like-minded individuals.There will be an opportunity to register as a BCHBC member during the evening if you desire. Backcountry Horsemen is a not-for-profit society that provides equestrians interested in trail riding with a social and safe learning environment. We also build and maintain trails, trail heads and facilities for horses and work together with individuals, government, business and other recreational users of public lands to promote awareness and understanding for a cooperative wilderness experience.For information, please call BCHBC Robson Valley Chapter Chair Eileen MacDonald at 1-250-253-4193 or visit www.bchorsemen.org.