Igniting the future of skiing in the North Thompson Valley

Blue River, BC - Organizers of the Annual Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial Cross Country Ski Race are anticipating the arrival of over 100 School District 73 Kindergarten to Grade 7 students at Blue River’s Sparks Start Loop trail on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at 10 a.m.



Since 2012, this commemorative event has paid tribute to the life of founding Bruderschaft member, 25-year Blue River resident and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (MWHS) Guide, Andy Aufschnaiter. According to Andy’s wife Daniela Aufschnaiter, her husband had a strong passion for skiing and giving back to his Blue River community.

“Andy inspired many local kids to reach the cross-country podium,” says Daniela Aufschnaiter, Bruderschaft Board member and MWHS Guest Relations Manager. “This event gives local kids an opportunity to reach new levels, through the sport of skiing.”

Andy passed away from cancer in 2013, and over the years this ski race has continued to offer hundreds of young North Thompson Valley residents the opportunity to experience a memorable day of cross-country skiing, in the world-renown ski town.

Blue River Elementary Kindergarten to Grade 6 teacher and event coordinator Maymie Tegart says that the entire school is looking forward to welcoming the valley’s youth and ski fans to the town’s cross-country ski trails. The 2017 edition of the races will be followed by lunch, lots of hot chocolate, and an after-ski awards ceremony in the legendary Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing Lodge.



About Bruderschaft: In March 1996, a small group of friends sat together talking about the Bruderschaft in St. Christoph, Austria, and its history of helping people since the 14th century. These friends shared a love of life in the mountains and so decided to start a similar organization in Blue River, B.C. Money invested through membership is used to assist those in need or to support worthy projects in the Blue River community. For more information, call (250) 673-8381 or visit www.bruderschaft.ca