Left to right: Sergeant at Arms Clayton Gee; 2nd Vice President Doug Hubert; Chaplain Dee McEachern; Secretary Monique Jamin; President Pete Pearson; Zone Commander Al Turner; Executive Director Marie Birkbeck; Vice President Eugene Jamin; Executive Director Jeanne Dennis. Missing: Executive Director, Sheri Gee



General meetings of the Valemount Legion are held on the third Thursday of each month. The February 20th meeting will be a potluck dinner followed by presentation of service awards