Excerpt from “10 Days in January”

While writing this memoir, I puzzle over these interconnected reoccurring questions: Is it possible to know your own mother, father, brothers, sisters, as real people? Or are we stuck in roles and patterns, some assigned to us even before we were born, some gender-specific, some set in place by 'birth-order,' some cultural, some echo across generations, some determined by the decade we were born in? And from there another question silently waits to be asked: Can you ever really know your Self?

I have tried to pay attention to my own inner dialogue, turning points, listened to what is influencing me, tried to remember the thought process that went into my decisions, kept my eyes and ears open to observe the people around me, made an attempt to notice the point of view each person has.

Woven throughout my life is a keen interest in very young children. Heavy messages about 'who I am' came to me at a very young age. I did not get a clear understanding of my very early fragmented memories until I was 52 years old.

What happens to the memories of a young child? Can they impact the person's life decades later? Do the family dynamics surrounding a very small child really matter? Is it helpful to try to piece the fragments together to gain a clearer picture?

It's hard work. It takes time. But it strips away the isolation. 'It only happened to me' is simply not true. Others have moved from darkness to light.

Daddy did.

Mother did.

I can, too.

You can, too.

Avola author, Eleanor Deckert has produced Book Two, which engages the Reader with glimpses into her family of origin, and the family she raised.

"10 Days in January... 1 Husband, 2 Brothers, 3 Sons, 4 Dads..." answers questions readers have requested after reading Book One, “10 Days in December... where dreams meet reality".

How long did you live in the cabin? When, where, and why did you move? Tell us about your children. How did you manage homeschooling? Did your marriage survive the extremes of your lifestyle?

"December" was about Isolation. "January" is about Identity.

All this and more is found in the 350-page memoir. "It is so personal, I considered ordering only one copy!" Deckert explains. "Maybe I wrote this just for me! But then I thought, 'Other women have experienced both bright and dark episodes within family relationships.' So I had a choice: Speaking? Silence? I decided to speak."

"Readers experience effective writing, which is colourful, personal, emotional and frank. Deckert demonstrates her gift for detail, is dedicated to transparency, and satisfies the readers curiosity with her warm, descriptive style." Editor, Friesen Press

