Nothing New Under the Sunday

The news these days seems to be full of riddles, contradictions, confusions and stress. While one person signs statements, thousands protest. Glamour and wealth distract our eyes from poverty and hunger. Loud voices clamor for our attention while questions go unanswered.



The future seems very uncertain. It’s hard to get perspective or find a calm resting place. It's hard to stand firm while winds of opposing forces swirl through the news cameras and find their way into our homes.

While skimming through the Psalms in search of a specific verse (which I still haven't found) this passage seemed significant for our times.

But wait, it's over 2000 years since Christ's birth, and the Psalms were written 1500 years before that.

Maybe it's true that 'there's nothing new under the sun”?

Let's compare a few translations of the same text, to see if we can glean the meaning of these few words. In each verse are different translations (in brackets) from various versions of the Bible - King James, New American Bible, Latter Day Saints, New International, English Standard, Expanded Translation and the Amplified.

Psalm 62: 9-12

9 Surely men of low degree (ordinary people, lowborn men, low estate) are vanity (a mere puff of wind, but a breath, vapor, bubble, emptiness) and men of high degree (important people, highborn; high estate, greatest, high rank) are a lie (a delusion): to be laid in the balance (scales), they are altogether lighter than vanity (lighter than a puff of wind, lighter than a breath, they weigh nothing).

10 Trust not in oppression (extortion, force) and become not vain in robbery (no empty hopes in robbery, take pride in stolen goods, stealing is of no use, meaningless): if riches increase, set not your heart upon them (however much wealth may multiply, do not set your heart on it, even if you gain more riches, don’t put your trust in them).

11 God hath spoken once; twice have I heard this; (One thing God has spoken, two things have I heard, God has said this once, and I have heard it over and over) that power (strength) belongeth unto God (power belongs to God).

12 Also unto thee, O Lord, belongeth mercy (faithful love, steadfast love, lovingkindness and compassion, loyal) for thou renderest to every man according to his work (You repay everyone as their deeds deserve, reward each person according to what he has done, You·reward [repay] people for what they have done, You compensate every man according to [the value of] his work).

When I hear the news on TV or the internet, I'm trying not to get alarmed. I'm trying to believe that something good will come. I'm trying to stay informed without getting upset.

And so, perhaps another ancient text also rings true. Maybe this thought adds to my sense of fear. Maybe it settles my heart into trust and hope.

Maybe I waiver. But I'm sure God doesn't.

“What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun”. - Ecclesiastes 1:9 u



