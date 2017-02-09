- Home
Sledache Feb. 9, 2017
Each rider brings their own riding styles to the table creating a unique combination of videos and images shared via Facebook and Instagram on a weekly to daily basis. The riders on the Sledache team push their limits and aim to impress. This year, Sledache is made up of 6 riders: Tyler Fowler, Darian Griffin, Jake Newman, Mathew Monaghan, Josh Gerber and Brad Steadman each setting different goals to achieve. From competing in the Western Canada Hillclimb Association to sending each jump farther than the last, this group of men and their various sponsors are working to bring a new face to snowmobiling.
Specialty Motorsports, Munster Finger Throttles, Whisper Creek Cabins, Precision Trenching, The Valley Sentinel , Summit Site Services, 3 Boys Tank & Vac Truck, BD Simons Trucking, Robson Valley Home Hardware, R-Four Farms Ltd., SS Rig & Vac
