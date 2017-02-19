NO PARKING – Karas Drive

Submitted by Cpl. Jason Nash, RCMP Valemount



Semis continue to park in the NO PARKING zones on Karas Drive on a regular basis and Valemount RCMP enforce this location to prevent a bottle neck effect at the intersection.



During winter months trucks hauling sled trailers and summer with vehicles hauling recreational equipment need this area to maneuver safely in and out of traffic.

Larger vehicles stopped in the No Parking zone in front of Petro-Canada block visibility to both entrances of the parking lot, as well as the stop sign for 5th Avenue.

Fines regularly issued in this location as per the Motor Vehicle Act include:



- Obstruct Traffic by Parking $81

- Obstruct Visibility of Traffic Sign $109

- Unsecured Motor Vehicle $81

- Restricted Parking Zone $40



