McBride Municipal By-election All Candidates Forum

Written questions submitted by the audience were then read out by moderator Shaw for each candidate to answer. Afterward the audience also had an opportunity to ask questions directly from the floor, but none were put forth at that time.The session ended with each candidate providing final remarks.A common theme among the respondents is the need to move forward and work together as a team, and to focus on the positive rather than the negative of the past, which, as remarked by Candidate Moseley and agreed upon by others, was “often fuelled by social media.”Not all the negatives of the village, however, were attributed to “in-feuding”; there was reference to cuts and job losses over the past several years that led to many families moving away. As a result, one of the shared visions is to create open doors for new businesses that would bring in new people, in turn protecting and stabilizing public services and buildings such as the schools and hospital.There were eight written questions, some which focused on the candidates themselves rather than just the issues. These included: What special gift do you have to brighten McBride’s future; How can you help bring clarity, reduce polarity and unify the community; and, Should you not be elected, what will you do to support your community?So, while issues such as balancing the books and creating a strong and skilled leadership that would help the village, including the community forest, to get back on its feet were predominant, there also appeared to be an interest from the public as to the kind of person they would like to see elected.Other written questions included: What do you think would make McBride a more business-friendly community; and, What are our most important resources and how would you use them to create opportunity for McBride?Two of the questions had to do with Valemount. The first was how could McBride respond and benefit from the anticipated growth from the proposed Valemount Glacier Destination Resort and its effect on the Robson Valley. The other, commenting on how well the Village of Valemount advertises and promotes itself (i.e. through highway signs) was how can McBride promote itself to the extent that Valemount does.Key themes that regularly popped up in response by the candidates were the need for skills, commitment, teamwork, and positivity.Following is a synopsis of each candidate’s response on the question of their vision for McBride. It should be noted that, although some of the responses were shorter than others, every single one made an impact. It was a “you had to have been there” event to grasp how each candidate’s passion and vision for McBride came across.In closing, Brenda Moseley remarked, “Everyone spoke so well, the decision [of who to vote for] is harder.”Responses are in alphabetical order and in summary form due to space restriction. They also do not reflect the full conversation of the forum.– See more jobs and investment; manage what we have; see that we get financial and “people” value in all things. Strong support for local businesses, job creation and investment in “small pieces”. Work with Chamber of Commerce, farmers and other groups interested in setting up in McBride.– Center around people working together. Key is to diffuse emotion in discussions; find ways to look at things in different ways (problems are usually multi-faceted). Start with what we have - a great place to live and raise kids.– Both short term and long-term vision is important. Need for strong leadership, knowledge, commitment and positivity to draw others to live and visit our community. Business opportunities. Need to look at the budget and get it right. Make it a priority to hire the right people in key positions, such as a general manager for the community forest. A positive workplace culture creates a vibe that becomes infectious.– Council and staff must make themselves available to the public. New businesses thriving. To be credible outside the community, we need to be credible inside the community. Work together. “Hockeyville” energy must be resurrected. Think outside the box. Village Council needs to be equally creative (as new businesses). Volunteers are also important.– Need to make concerns accessible to members of the community. Make McBride an attractive and inviting place to come and invest. Pool resources and ideas. Have a cohesive community that utilizes the span of population and diversification for job opportunities.– Simple - everybody must pull together. Need to balance the budget and closely examine income vs expenditures. Need to hire a general manager for the Community Forest. Keep the elementary school viable. Make a strong statement on the issue of the school and protect the hospital which is a major employer.– See McBride prosper. Need stability in schools and for jobs. Have meetings, listen to people, find ways to communicate. Work with the Regional District and other agencies, network closely to share ideas. Support local businesses. There is great tourism potential. Thrive in a positive manner.– For the town to be vibrant and self-sufficient. Healing has already begun, also need to heal economically. See expansions and new businesses moving in, all which benefit the town. Grow the forest industry. Council must be focused and informed.– A more progressive view of local economy by acknowledging that everyone contributes to its overall health. Together we all share the same needs and concerns. Sustain needs and services. Be inclusive. Way forward is through greater transparency. Work on solving problems, think outside the box.