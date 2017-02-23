- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Snow riders near Blue River charged
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
COS conducted the six officer project over the weekend, which involved two helicopter patrols, six ground patrols, and included checks at parking lots as well as snowmobile patrols up in the alpine.
According to COS Sgt. Kevin Van Damme, Thompson-Fraser zone, compliance enforcement of area restrictions for snowmobiles is specific to Mountain Caribou habitat.
“What we based our efforts and patrols on were the priority areas where the caribou are living in the wintertime. In some of those areas there are snowmobile riding areas that are near or in and around those critical habitat”.
It is these areas that are closed and snowmobiling prohibited.
According to Van Damme, these restrictions are not new to the area. Most have been in place since the mid 90s or earlier. There were some new closures that came in 2012, but most are already familiar to riders.
The prohibited areas are also well marked at the bottom of open riding areas in the parking lots where everyone stages, and most of those areas have booths where people can get information. The information is also posted online.
Fines for a first offence can be as high as $100,000 plus seizure of equipment, and increases with repeated offences.
For more information on closures visit www.snowmobile.gov.bc.ca