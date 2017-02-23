Editorial - At just the right time

Yay! Seedy Saturday is coming up. For our outside readers this is the spring event in the Valley.

A group of eager planters congregate in the Dunster school and talk seeds and sowing, cultivating and composting. Seeds and books and words of wisdom are exchanged.



I love spring, and I love planting. In fact I’ve been sitting on my hands in the last month not to start some of my plants too soon. So to me, Seedy Saturday is the ensign that, yes, I can actually start pulling out the pots and prepping.

Last year I let the tantalizing heat of the sun tempt me into starting some of my plants too soon. Sure they did well at first, in fact, flourished, especially my tomato plants.

But while the winter was mild, the spring was delayed and cold, and I couldn’t set my plants out when I wanted. I even transplanted what I could into bigger pots, but their urge to grow and flourish would not be held back and eventually, many began stunting.

Although they survived, they produced their fruit late, and not in the abundance that I looked forward to. It wasn’t the fault of the plants, it was me not holding back my eagerness and waiting for the right time.

The lesson of the prematurely planted tomato plants unfortunately applies to other things in life.

Did you quit school too soon? Give up on a career opportunity too soon? Committed into a relationship too soon, or quit the relationship too soon? Quit your diet or exercise regime too soon? Retired or quit work too soon? You get the picture.

There’s something so appealing to the human nature about newness. A new season, a new job, new clothes, a new relationship, a new human being, all seem to reawaken us and stir up the thrill of life we’re always chasing.

But if we are not careful, we can let that excitement lure us into starting or quitting things too early, and unfortunately, stepping out of the right timing often has the wrong consequences.

For example, quitting school or training too soon can rob you of better pay and opportunity, as well as time, in the long run; and we’ve all likely heard at least one story of people retiring too early only to find themselves either bored or broke at one of the worst times in life that can happen.

This year, I’ve held back from starting my plants too soon. I want thriving, healthy plants that abundantly produce. I want to watch them grow and flourish, because that, too, is part of the process of enjoyment.

It all comes down to learning to do things at just the right time.