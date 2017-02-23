Village of Valemount Council Meeting News and Highlights

Welcome to new CAO Adam Davey

Adam Davey was welcomed by Mayor Townsend on behalf of herself and Council. This was Davey’s first day of work as the village’s new CAO and his first council meeting. He responded that he is looking forward to building on the successes of Interim CAO Gord Simmons, Council and staff.

Proposed Tree Protection Bylaw

A letter submitted by Gord Peters to Mayor and Council requesting that the Village adopt a Tree Protection Bylaw was discussed. The request is based on concerns of large-scale logging or tree removal on properties, such as occurred recently on the 65-acre parcel on Ash Street. The letter cited risks of large-scale removal of trees (during removal) as well as environmental impact, including the benefits of trees to the environment.

After a motion to receive the letter, Councillor Blanchette proposed passing Recommendation #2 to draft and adopt a Tree Protection Bylaw.

Mayor Townsend responded with a reminder that private property owners have rights to develop. In reference to the particular property on Ash Street, if anything had gone wrong because of the amount of trees on the property (such as fire) it would have been the owner’s liability.

Councillor Reimer proposed a beautification bylaw that would deal with total vegetation and trees, not only specifically pine trees; also that placing restrictions on owners of residential/private property might inhibit development. Another consideration was to cut down trees that are a potential fire hazard or may create damage from windstorms. He cited different municipal statistics of massive fire damage due to heavily treed areas.

Mayor Townsend suggested removing pine trees and replacing them with other types of trees, such as deciduous trees that provide shade in summer and let sunlight through in winter, and which leaves benefit the soil.

Councillor Torgerson commented he didn’t see Council needing a particular policy at this time since there already exists a subdivision bylaw requiring a minimum of 10% green space on properties, and there are supports available such as the BC Hydro regreening grants that are designed to assist in the planting of appropriate trees on property lines.

Councillor Salt stated that since the Village is undergoing an OCP review anyway, perhaps something could be incorporated such as a stewardship plan that would encourage more growth re beautification for commercial and private properties.

Recommendation #1 was passed to receive the letter for information purposes. Councillor Salt then suggested a friendly amendment that during the OCP Review clarification could be given as to what kind of requirements the Village has regarding percentages of greenspace for new developments or landscaping.

2017 Utility Rates

Council also discussed a letter submitted by Ms. Schmitke re concerns of the increase in utility rates. After discussion a motion was passed for DOF Lori McNee to prepare a written response to the letter as well as provide a report for Council.

Formal adoption of Adam Davey as CAO

Motions were passed to rescind the appointment of Gord Simmons as Interim Chief Administrative officer and formally appoint Adam Davey as CAO for the Village of Valemount.

Grant In Aid Requests

A request for a financial contribution to the Valemount Secondary School Senior Girls Basketball Team, conditional on the successful qualification to the Zone Championship Tournament was received. Councillor Salt noted that the wording should be changed to “securing a position to Provincial Championship.” A motion was passed for a $200 contribution.

There was also a request for a financial contribution to the Valemount Secondary School Senior Boys Basketball Team. Councillor Salt noted that according to Policy 37, more information is required re conditions such as fundraising. After discussion a motion was passed that $200 would be provided to the Boys Team upon verification of meeting the listed conditions of the policy, and that if they cannot, a grant of $100 would be given.

Valemount Airport Development Plan

Recommendation was passed for the draft on the Valemount Airport Development Plan prepared by Gord Simmons as Interim CAO to be referred to the Public Works Committee, the Economic Development Committee, and the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

The purpose of the plan is to set the stage for budgeting and grant applications in anticipation of the airport’s expansion due to the imminent approval and construction of the Valemount Glacier Destination Resort.

According to the plan, there is intention to upgrade the current Code 2B non-instrument runway to a Code 3C non-precision instrument runway “which would involve relocating the existing fence on the north/south/west sides of the runway, clearing and grubbing additional land to the north and south of the existing runway, clearing trees in the approach area, and ultimately widening and lengthening the runway to 1800 meters by 30 meters”. The runway is currently 23 meters wide and 1200 meters long.

Parking and Parking Lot concerns

As part of the OCP Review, there is consideration for the development of a downtown plan that would include parking development and funding for future parking areas. A motion was passed that this matter be returned to the Economic Development Committee for further information and background to the request.

A motion was also passed for a letter to be written to Canada Post (with a copy to the owner) expressing concern about the safety of users parking and accessing the Valemount Post Office, specifically due to ice build-up and the large potholes on the site.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Council passed a motion approving the location for an Electric Vehicle Charging station, proposed to be on the south side of 4th Avenue between the Cemetery and Centennial Park. The Best Western already has a charging station. The motion included direction for Staff to solicit approval of residents.

Councillor Torgerson had commented that there had been a presentation at UBCM from all the different towns along Highway 3 which is about to renamed “the electric highway”, and that this is a step in the right direction if we want to join the other 59 BC local governments who are gaining the status of carbon control.

A plan to construct a shelter is included in the proposal.

Proposed Coat of Arms for the Village of Valemount

There was lively discussion re the proposal to begin the process of applying for a grant of armorial bearing for the Village of Valemount. Councillor Torgerson commented that he feels the expenditure is unnecessary since the Village has recently spent considerable time and money on the Village’s marketing brand. Mayor Townsend replied that this involves consideration of an armorial grant, that this is just information-seeking since some residents had come through with the suggestion, and that consideration would be given to include long-time residents and businesses who have contributed to the formation of Valemount in the designing. Councillor Salt stated she had concerns about the costs, especially when the Village has not yet completed its budget discussions. Townsend responded that there would be grants available to cover the costs and that it would not be included in the budget. Councillor Blanchette recommended that the topic be tabled. Councillor Torgerson suggested passing a motion for staff to begin the process of applying for grants of armorial bearing for the Village of Valemount. There was also discussion that a separate ad-hoc committee could be formed for this.

The next council meeting will be on February 28