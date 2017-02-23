Robson Valley Police report - Feb. 23, 2017

The possession of this substance without a prescription is illegal. The drugs as well as the precursors used to produce them are included in Schedules I to VIII of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Submitted photo

Submitted by Cpl. Jason NASH

Robson Valley Regional RCMP

Valemount Detachment





On Feb. 13 Valemount RCMP were patrolling Highway 5 near Camp Creek and conducted a traffic stop with a pickup truck. The male driver of the truck was identified as a suspended driver and arrested. The pickup was towed and impounded as per the motor vehicle act, and the male later released to appear in court at a later date.

On Feb. 13 members of the Valemount RCMP conducted a check stop on Highway 16 near the CVSE scales. Several vehicles were checked for sobriety and valid driver licences. A grey Ford F-150 was observed and subsequently stopped. An odour of marihuana was detected in the vehicle and a female driver and passenger arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle incidental to arrest resulted in a seizure of marihuana, cannabis oil, and paraphernalia. The two females were released at the scene, and no charges are being pursued at this time.

On Feb. 14 McBride RCMP were notified of a collision on Morkill Forest Service Road involving a logging truck and moose. The driver of the truck was not injured, and conservation was contacted to assist with the injured moose.

On Feb. 14 McBride RCMP were dispatched to a report of a logging truck that had caught fire on Highway 16 near Slim Creek Hill. The fire occurred outside the McBride Fire Department protection zone, thus they did not attend. Upon arrival police learnt the fire had been extinguished, but the cab of the truck was destroyed. The driver was not injured during the incident, and the vehicle did not pose a traffic hazard.

On Feb. 14 a member of the Valemount RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 near Tete Jaune Cache with a Mazda 3 for speeding. An odour of marihuana was detected emanating from the interior of the vehicle and the male driver, who was the sole occupant, arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A subsequent search of the vehicle incidental to arrest resulted in a seizure of a small amount of marihuana. The male was issued a violation ticket for speeding and released at the scene without further charges.

On Feb. 16 a vehicle being towed by a local tow company caught fire while on Highway 5 near Bone Creek. The driver of the tow truck was able to safely off load the vehicle before it became engulfed. The burnt vehicle was being recovered as scrap, and the cause of the fire was unknown. No one was injured during the incident and the tow truck was not damaged.

On Feb. 17 a member of the Valemount RCMP was patrolling Highway 5 east of the CVSE scales when a black pickup westbound was observed exceeding the speed limit, 113kph in a 70kph zone. A traffic stop was conducted with the pickup, and the driver was unable to provide any documents or valid driver licence. Police checks were conducted and the male driver was wanted on outstanding warrants for arrest in British Columbia and Alberta. The male was arrested and later released to appear in court at a later date, as well served documents for multiple violations under the motor vehicle act.

On Feb. 19 Valemount RCMP were notified of a SPOT beacon activation in the Allen Creek area. It was learnt that two males were stranded at the bottom of a hill and unable to get out for a period of time. Search and Rescue was notified and mobilized to extract the males, but were unable to safely complete the task at night, and had to wait until morning to utilize a helicopter. The two males were able to make their own way out safely, and further rescue efforts were called off.