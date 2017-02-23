McBride Candidate Rosemary Hruby

In our last issue, the responses of Candidate Rosemary Hruby to the three questions put forth to all the candidates were missed in error. With apologies to Candidate Hruby, we have presented her answers below:





Q: What would be your priority as Councillor?

A: I believe the priorities need to be the stabilization of our local government, to start work on the 2017 budget, hire a qualified manager for the Community Forest and take steps to engage the residents and taxpayers of McBride in actual and useful dialog regarding our shared vision for this area. These are some ambitious goals, however, they are all equally important as we all work together - Council and citizens - to get McBride back on track.



Q: What do you see as both short and long-term goals for McBride?

A: Short-term goals would be to get the budget agreed upon and submitted. Getting the budget taken care of will afford the newly elected Council ample opportunity to hone their “working together” skills. Then as we move forward we will be in a position to establish McBride as a place to come, live, work and invest.

Q: List what you believe qualifies you for this position.

A: I bring a solid understanding of budgets, finances, financial reporting and business to the position. I have served on many boards and committees over our years in the Valley from McBride Figure Skating Club, the Chamber, Robson Valley Entertainment Association, just to name a few. I have served on the Provincial level of the Insurance Brokers Association Board and on the Executive Board. My greatest qualification, however, is that I absolutely love this area and this Village and I want to see it thrive, not only for this generation, but for our kids and grandkids.