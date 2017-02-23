- Home
Avalanche Awareness presentation in Valemount
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 00:00 Marie Birkbeck
The feature presentation for the evening was a series of videos of “Rescue at Cherry Bowl” which is the incredible story of four skiers that were caught up in an avalanche in the Shames Mountain near Terrace, BC in 2013.
In Canada, avalanche size is determined by destructive potential and this particular avalanche was rated a 3.5. Three of the party were completely buried, and the fourth skier was fortunate enough to be able to hold on to a tree within his reach. He ended up on top of the snow with only his transceiver - the heavy mountain of snow rushing past him had stripped off his backpack containing his shovel and probe.
Knowing his three friends could only survive for 15 minutes or less, he felt helpless. Remarkably, and thankfully, another group of skiers witnessed the aftermath of this monster and were mere minutes away. With the Companion Rescue skills fresh in their minds from their training just a week before they were able to locate and rescue the buried skiers before it was too late.
This is a story that needs to be told.
You can watch the full presentation of Rescue at Cherry Bowl at www.avalanche.ca/cherrybowl
After each short video, Strand led a discussion about conditions and circumstances that could affect and impact a situation. Even though the video presentation featured skiers, the same rules apply to anyone else venturing out into the backwoods area for their winter recreation.
At least 90% of avalanches that affect people are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim’s party. Human-triggered avalanches are caused when the weight of a person causes a buried weak layer to fail. This failure spreads through the snowpack and releases a slab avalanche.
Before anyone heads out into these backcountry areas it is imperative that they have at least Level One of the Avalanche Safety Training, and have all of the mandatory equipment in working condition and know how to use it.
Know Before You Go:
Visit Avalanche Canada website www.avalanche.ca for a wealth of information on current weather conditions and forecasts, any avalanche bulletins or advisories for the area, as well as an abundance of resources to assist and educate users.
Ask yourself if your group has the skills, knowledge, and training to travel in avalanche terrain.
Make sure everyone in your group is carrying the minimum mandatory equipment - transceiver, probe and shovel and airbag. Airbags have the potential to significantly reduce the chance of burial
Can you self-rescue? If you are caught up in an avalanche do you know what to do to minimize your chances of complete burial and increase your chances of survival?
Do you know the eleven steps to successful rescue operations as outlined in the Companion Rescue Guide? Companion Rescue is a part of the Avalanche Safety Training.
Do you have a plan? A trip plan helps prepare for emergencies and aids in organizing rescue efforts if they are required. Carry your trip plan with you in the field. Make sure all members of your party have a copy and know what to do in case of emergency.
Do you know the emergency number?
Have you checked in with someone? Be sure someone at home knows what to do. Always let someone know where you are going.
Do you have any other route options?
Backcountry skier Dave Treadway, who was in attendance, spoke briefly about knowing the terrain that you are going into and assessing the risk factors. Look for red flags, which include temperature change, fresh snow, rain, wind. Weigh the pros and cons of each situation. He summed it up with “A conservative choice is never the wrong choice.”
Final words
- Be really careful with buried surface hoar
- Select small easily manageable terrain when conditions are suspect
- Carry the gear
- Get the training! A person can only survive a maximum of 10 – 15 minutes under the snow.