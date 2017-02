Bill Kruisselbrink getting his blood pressure read by Liam Mastre from BC Ambulance Services.

From left to right: Liam Mastre, Jasmin Gasser, and Gerhard Oberauer, members of BC Ambulance Services, were stationed at the Valemount Post Office on Feb. 16 to provide the public with free blood pressure readings. This is usually carried out on or around Valentine’s Day each year. A variety of pamphlets on heart health were also available.