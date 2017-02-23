Lucky winner for a good cause

Laura Vogt of Valemount shows off the beautiful hand engraved men's copper bracelet that was one of three prizes up for grabs in a fundraising raffle for Clint Meek and Alison Olson, who lost their home to a fire in early December 2016. The ladies’ copper bracelet, also made by former Valemount resident Roxane McCallum, was won by Lesley Workman of Morinville, Alberta.

Third prize was an ammonite ring donated by Orion Treasures, won by Yvonne Dawson of Valemount. At the family's request the proceeds of the raffle will be held in trust for Clint and Alison until a later date.