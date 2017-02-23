Classifieds - Feb. 23, 2017 to March 9, 2017

business for sale
For Sale. Local Valemount Taxi Company. 2 permits. Serious inquiries only. No phone calls, please - emails only. Rick@yellowheadtcs.com
car for sale
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue. Clean. Lady driven. 243000k. Call 250 968 4385.
1985 Monte Carlo SS parts car, all original, 305 HO, rust-free front clip, Burgundy in and out. $650. 250-566-9889.
employment opportunities
Housekeeping person required at Blue River Sandman Inn. Full time. Starting wage $13.25/hr. Accommodation provided. Call 250-673-8364 or 250-674-8213.
for sale
MOBILITY IMPAIRED? Quickie F11 Scooter for sale. New Gel packs. Excellent condition. $2,500. Call 250-566-4274.
Good used sea containers for sale. McBride area $3,650.00, Valemount $3,500.00 Delivered. We accept Visa/MC 250-314-9522
