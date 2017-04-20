- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
BKB Cedar fire brings out strength of community
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 20:20 Dianne St. Jean
It was finally brought under control several days later with the help of sprinklers and pushing it out with equipment.
With news of the destruction of the BKB Cedar mill, support systems were immediately put in place by the Robson Valley Support Society, WorkBC, and the Valemount Learning Centre, who have continued meeting with employees and those affected by the fire. MLA Shirley Bond, who visited the site on the day the fire broke out, organized a meeting on Monday, April 10 as part of the provincial government’s Community Transition Response to help further the process.
With news of the destruction of the BKB Cedar mill, support systems were immediately put in place by the Robson Valley Support Society, WorkBC, and the Valemount Learning Centre, who have continued meeting with employees and those affected by the fire. MLA Shirley Bond, who visited the site on the day the fire broke out, organized a meeting on Monday, April 10 as part of the provincial government’s Community Transition Response to help further the process.
At minimum, 35 employees were directly affected with job loss.
Says owner Raj Basran, “Shirley Bond and the Robson Valley Support (Society) have done a great job with the crew, to get them on to the right programs. They’ve already started talks with retraining people through the EI program, and there’s the Salvation Army, the Red Cross and Food Bank…”
The investigation is still ongoing with no official word yet as to what started the blaze, although the suspicion is that it was mechanical. And while Basran hopes to rebuild, not much else can be done until the investigation is finalized and the insurance adjuster settles the case.
So far, though, it looks like this fire has finally been licked.
“It’s been over 100 hours without any smoke coming out of the pile,” commented Fire Chief Dave Hruby on Tuesday, “so it’s looking way better than it ever has.”
The snow that fell on the morning of April 18 might have been unwelcome to most Robson Valley residents, but according to Basran and Hruby, it gave that little bit of extra relief.
Featured Stories
- CLICK on CURRENT NEWS on the menu bar to see all the latest news!
- BKB Cedar fire brings out strength of community
- VCTV nominated again for Tuned In Canada Award
- Basin Business Advisors presents ME INC
- McBride Council Meeting Update
- An invitation for all High School teens to attend Youth Summit on Mental Health
- McBride Elks and Royal Purple enter contest for $100,000 for Bill Clark Memorial Park
- McBride Council busy with budget deliberations
- Sentinel Sightseer - April 20, 2017
- Williams resigns from position as CAO