McBride Elks and Royal Purple enter contest for $100,000 for Bill Clark Memorial Park

The Elks and Royal Purple organizations of McBride have applied on behalf of the Village to receive one of three $100,000 grants to upgrade the Bill Clark Memorial Park and Ball Diamond in the BCAA (British Columbia Auto Associaton) Play Here contest.

Kathy Molendyk presented to Council on April 11 on behalf of the organizations and asking Council for a letter of support. Molendyk and others would like to see upgrades to the fences and bleachers at the baseball field.

The submission given to the BCAA for the contest stated that the ball diamond is well used by students of two public schools both for Phys. Ed. and recreational uses. It also serves to host adult slo-pitch tournaments and pick-up games for all ages.

Among the requests are replacement of the old stands, which were constructed over fifteen years ago with untreated lumber, and that are now rotting and creating a safety hazard for players and the public.

New stands will be wheelchair and scooter accessible. There are also plans to improve the infield and re-surfacing, as well as new dugouts.

They would also like to see the chain link fence replaced and have lighting installed.

“With support from BCAA, improvements to the Bill Clark Memorial Park and Ball Diamond will create a safer, more inclusive and more welcoming community space for playing and watching ball in McBride. Upgrades to the park will attract teams from surrounding communities to our tournaments, which will help boost the local economy.”

Judging will take place between April 18, 2017 and May 19, 2017 at BCAA’s head office in Burnaby, BC or other authorized location, at which time the judging panel will select the top ten entries. These will be announced on May 22 by broadcast on Global TV. The top ten will be contacted by email, phone or in person prior to the broadcast.

Once the top ten entries have been announced, residents of B.C. (19 years of age and older) can begin voting for their favourite entry for a period beginning at 12:00 am Pacific Time on May 22, 2017 and ending at 11:59 pm Pacific Time on June 18, 2017. Each voter may vote once each day with a Facebook, Twitter, Google and/or email account, and an individual cannot submit more than four votes per day by, for example, submitting votes using multiple names, email addresses or user profiles.

Let’s hope the applicants are successful!