“Too Heavy for the Man; Too Light for the Horse” - Railway ties and how to make them
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 20:42 Leonard Lea Frazer
Nels, having arrived in Canada at age twenty-three from Sweden, first worked on the construction of the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway at Prince Rupert in 1913 and then as a foreman at a tie-camp. In later years he ran a cedar pole business at Lempriere (south of Valemount). Mr. Dahlberg still had most of the tools used in the tie-making trade and opened his old garage so I could examine and photograph them.
The tools and equipment used in hauling and loading ties were peeves, picaroons, gin-poles, and a wooden block and tackle. Ties were skidded and hauled with horses usually on sleighs. The cutting of ties was done in the winter and most contracts had to be finished before the sap-flow in the wood started in April.
Jules Frye, at Cedarside, was born and raised at Albreda where his family cut railway ties for the Canadian Northern Railway. He also had many old tools and was gracious enough to demonstrate how several ties could be chopped and cut out of one tree.
Railway Ties: Tie-making of years ago was definitely a one-man job, although many workers could have been involved, especially in a large operation such as a tie-camp. Tie making tools included a double bitted axe, broad axe, and a tie-makers crosscut saw.
On making a tie: After a tree was selected and felled using a crosscut saw and axe, it would be limbed. The actual cutting and shaping of the ties from a felled tree was done in two long cuts, one on either side of the tree. The tie-maker would stand on top of the tree and begin at one end, walking backwards, scoring or chopping a straight flat surface, right down the length of the tree, using a double bitted axe. Then, repeating the same procedure, moving back down the tree in the opposite direction, a surface, parallel with the other side, was scored. The tie-maker would then use his broad axe and start on the third pass down the length of the tree, hewing the finished surface of the tie. When both sides were chopped and shaved off, the tree was then cut into eight-foot lengths starting at the bottom of the tree. The first tie cut from the tree was usually a Grade No. 1 tie, which was sold for the highest price. There were No. 1, 2, and 3 grade ties. A good tie-maker would average one hundred ties per working day.
Railroad ties today are cut at sawmills and in some cases have been replaced by concrete ones. Ties are no longer made by hand or hauled by man or horse.
