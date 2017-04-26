BKB Cedar mill fire cause determined

According to a statement issued by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George this week, the cause of the fire that destroyed BKB Cedar Mills in McBride has officially been determined.
Upon conclusion of its investigation the Office of the Fire Commissioner declared the cause to be related to an overheated electrical motor.
The RCMP had conducted their own investigation and determined there to be no criminal activity related to the incident.
The fire, which began on April 5, was finally controlled several days after it began.
