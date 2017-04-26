Concerns raised over leghold traps at Kinbasket

An individual, who does not want to be named, was out near Kinbasket at 12 Mile with his dog. At one point the dog wandered a little ways off, then suddenly began yelping in pain.

An incident this past week raised the alarm on the use of leghold traps.

As the owner approached the animal, he realized the dog had stepped into a leghold trap. Luckily he knew how to release it, otherwise he says, his dog would have more than likely incurred a broken leg.

But what really alarmed this individual was that the trap was only about 40 metres from a campfire site.

The concern raised by the dog owner is that not only does this practice jeopardize animals, but young children wandering around during a camping visit can also fall victim.

The public needs to be aware of the potential hazard of leghold traps and to take caution when walking in wooded or remote areas.

An online search on leghold traps documents similar incidents. There are also sites that demonstrate how to properly release a trap.



