Fire underscores need to be aware of surroundings

Carcass of the Canada Goose discovered after the fire. Its feathers, especially on the left wing, were burned as well as its feet.

Submitted photo

The incident, however, unexpectedly ended up raising concern over the issue of fires and burning when the carcass of a Canada Goose was discovered the next day, believed to be a casualty of the fire.

The land, which lies on the old golf course of Valemount, is extremely grassy and isolated and therefore ideal for birds to nest in. It is also located across from the Cranberry Marsh, the prime nesting area in Valemount that attracts birds each spring, especially Canada Geese.

The bird was found in a spot surrounded by burnt grass, its wings and feet burned. It appears that it was either trapped within the radius of the fire and could not escape, or perhaps remained close to a nesting area in order to protect it.

What is presumed to be its mate was seen the next day wandering and calling out. Canada Geese are known to select and remain with one partner throughout their lifespan.

This incident raises the need for individuals to be mindful of the type of land they occupy, whether it is at high risk for fire, or occupied by wildlife such as the Canada Goose that depend on us for sustaining their habitat.

Being aware lessens the risk of fires being accidentally started, whether through a campfire spark or someone flicking a cigarette on to flammable material such as dry grass; and selective burning, meant to clear land in the spring, should be done so early enough in the season. This lessens the likelihood of fire spreading and becoming out of control, and also safeguards wildlife habitat including nesting sites.

According to the Valemount Fire Department, the cause of the fire is undetermined.



