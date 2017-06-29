New Director a perfect fit for Valemount College

Kromhout began the position on June 19 after weeks of screening. By all accounts, it was a very difficult position to get.

The hiring of a Director for the new College that will be providing training in tourism, small business management and entrepreneurship, involved high-set standards.

Says VLS Executive Director Riette Kenkel in a previous interview concerning the type of individual they wanted as Director, “We need someone with a lot of energy who can grasp our vision and take it and run with it.”

This included someone with an entrepreneurial spirit, experience in start-up business, a marketing background, who also has an understanding of private post-secondary institutions and social enterprise. By all accounts, it appears that Kromhout is the perfect fit.

Kromhout has a background in politics and business, having operated his own company in Hong Kong for about ten years as director, as well as 14 years of experience in education.

Originally from Williams Lake, BC Kromhout graduated from the University of Victoria.

“I then immediately decided to teach English for a year with a friend, landing in Taiwan,” says Kromhout. He ended up teaching and doing some business consulting in Japan before moving to Hong Kong and running his own company, which was a school. As such he also has experience with international student programs.

“We grew that company the same way we’re going to build Valemount College – from small start-up to something much bigger,” he says.

The role of the Director is to set up policies and procedures, all which must be complete before the College can launch, which is currently projected for early in 2018. The Director is also in charge of hiring or installing curriculum writers and instructors.

Kromhout is beginning the process by currently working on establishing an Educational Advisory Committee, which will assist in the planning of programs and curriculum. They will also be seeking advice from the locals and their specialties in this regard, including the First Nations.

“This is a community project,” says Kromhout, “so we are looking to completely involve them in what we are doing.”

Kromhout says that he is very happy to be here, and feels that the position is a perfect fit for him.

“I am very excited about the vision [of the College], and being part of the growth and expansion of Valemount.”

Kromhout is looking forward to having his wife and nine-year-old twins, a boy and a girl who are still in Japan, join him in his return to his country and his province.

Welcome from the community of Valemount.