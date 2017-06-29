Review and update of McBride Community Forest operations

Plans for future harvesting was one of many topics discussed at the last MCFC Public Meeting.

Starting on Thurs. May 25th the MCFC office was open to having input on the harvesting operations for the future areas within the MCFC footprint. Several locals and contractors attended the open house format to see what areas could provide harvesting opportunities in the future. This open house was to assist the interim General Manager Jeff McWilliams and Wes Bieber to plan for harvesting for the coming years and beyond.

On Friday evening June 9th at the Elks Hall there was a Meet and Greet forum for the potential candidates for the vacant Director position on the MCFC Board of Directors. There were approximately 30 people in attendance and they had the opportunity to hear the three candidates speak as to their experience, background and reasoning for running for the position. Candidates included Raj Basran, Warren McLennan and Allan Frederick. The floor was open to the public to submit written questions to the candidates and the moderator for the forum was recently appointed Director Harold Edwards. Following the meeting the public had the opportunity to talk individually with the candidates and to vote for their choice of candidate that evening. There was also the opportunity to vote at the MCFC office on the following Tuesday and Wednesday for anyone within the MCFC footprint.

On Monday evening June 12th at 6:30 pm at the Village Council Chambers there was a presentation by John Huybers, District Operations Manager, Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resources (MFLNR) and, together with Dave Banham, Resource Manager of MFLNR, provided approximately 15 people as well as Village Council with an update on the Robson Valley Cedar Wood Supply Inventory.

On Wed. June 14th evening at the Robson Valley Community Centre approximately 20 people, together with Board of Directors Harold Edwards, Joe Rich and Kevin Taphorn as well as Jeff McWilliams and Wes Bieber, held a Public Meeting.

At the meeting the results of the vacant Director election was announced, with Warren McLennan being the successful candidate. There were a total of only 71 votes cast with two spoiled votes and McLennan receiving 39 votes.

The hiring plans for a new MCFC General Manager were discussed, and advertising of the position availability and a closing competition date of June 30th were described.

A review of the 2016 Financials showing a loss of $358,930 for the fiscal year identified the major contributors to the loss as legal costs of $100,000 and staff severance settlement of $95,000, this compared to the 2015 fiscal year loss of $220,856. The 2017 anticipated loss is for approximately $150,000 at this point in time.

Harvesting for 2015 was 56,600 cubic metres of fibre with revenue of $1,576,655 and in 2016 the harvested volume was 38,200 with generated revenue of $1,607,575.

Harvesting for 2017 is to continue in Blk 23 (Milt and Warren contract) and the Belle Mtn (Blks 30, 32 & 35 under Crazy Horse contract) and there is potential for an additional small harvesting contract this summer/fall. With the uncertainty of the re-build of the BKB mill, there will be enough cedar to supply Cedar 3 consistent with the existing log sales agreement and replace the loads BKB recently sold to Cedar 3.

McWilliams also described an update of cedar supply for mills over the next ten years, and there needs to be a review of inventory for the community forest to estimate the economical sustainable supply of cedar to local mills over the next 15 to 20 years as well.

In general MCFC supports the making of post and rail cedar available to local mills for purchase at market prices at volumes that are biologically and financially sustainable over at least ten years according to information provided at the meeting; also provided that BKB has an operating post and rail mill in McBride, MCFC plans to fulfill its obligations for the remainder of the master fibre supply agreement with BKB which expires in the fall of 2019.

For the 2018 and 2019 years, MCFC also plans to make available to Cedar 3 at least 2,500 m3 per year for post and rail cedar for purchase.

After 2019 available supply to local cedar mills is uncertain at this time; however, initial indications are that the supply will be somewhat less than what has been provided over the last few years.

McWilliams also described the need to have an updated inventory and timber supply for MCFC and presented a plan for costs for such a project, but this will take time and money. The costs were at a total of approximately $224,250 with an aerial photography cost anticipated of $31,000, which needs to be done fairly soon. The potential grants available were identified as $118,000 of the total costs, with MCFC having to pick up the balance of $106,250 if grant applications were successful