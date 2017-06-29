McBride Court Briefs

For the traffic court listings, there were seven charges on the docket. For two of the charges there was a stay of proceedings, on one the accused pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received a fine of $121.

On the remaining four charges, all were deemed convictions by Judge Keyes.

For the accused Sheri Rose Binette on charges of break and enter with intent to commit offence and possession of controlled substance, the matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 sitting date for McBride.

For accused Cassidy Ryan Patrickson on a charge of break and enter with intent to commit offence, together with accused Walter George Saunders on two separate charges of break and enter with intent to commit offence, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two charges of possession of controlled substance; as well as accused James Stelter on a charge of break and enter with intent to commit offence, theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000, the cases were adjourned to the next sitting date of Aug. 11 in McBride with bench warrants to be held for all except for the accused Sheri Binette.

For accused Joseph Elias Doucet on a charge of storage of firearm contrary to regulations, under a joint submission with Crown Prosecutor and Duty Counsel for Doucet, the Judge agreed to an absolute discharge and a probation period of six month on firearms.

The firearm in question was to be surrendered to a friend for proper storage during this probation period.

For the accused Joyce Margaret Enns on charges of personation with intent to gain advantage, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of controlled substance; a charge of driving while prohibited/licence suspended and a charge of failure to appear pursuant to appearance notice, not guilty pleas were entered and the matter was to be referred to the Judicial Case Manager to set a one-day trial date.

For the accused Jack Andrew Gardiner on a charge of publication of intimate image without consent, the matter received a stay of proceedings. On a charge of possession of child pornography, criminal harassment and a charge of uttering threats, the matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 date for arraignment.

In the matter for accused Jagger James William Hurry on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking, a plea of guilty was entered and the matter was set to the Aug. 11 date for sentencing and for receipt of a pre-sentencing report.

Accused Jeffrey Daniel Kokonis on charges of deal with identity document without lawful excuse, and four charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, disclosure had not yet been received by Counsel as the accused resides in the Lower Mainland area. The matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 date.

For the case of accused Wade Bruce Chester Lovli on a charge of sexual assault, the matter was requested to be carried out before Supreme Court Judge only in Prince George; the matter received a publication ban on victim details.

For accused Adam Niall Maginn on charges of criminal harassment and a breach of undertaking or recognizance the accused received Disclosure statements from the Crown; the matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 sitting for the accused to seek legal counsel.

For the accused Daniel James Munro on charges of assault with intent to resist arrest, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, two charges of possession of property obtained by crime and a charge of breach of probation order, the matter was to be set to June 28 in Prince George for hearing of charges, with consent to have the accused remain in custody.

Regarding the charge of criminal harassment, accused Riley Origene Ouellet (who had appeared in April) an Endorsed Bench Warrant was requested by the Crown to advise the accused of expected trial date as attempts to contact have been unsuccessful; the request was granted by Judge Keyes.

Accused Cassidy Ryan Patrickson, on two charges of driving while prohibited/licence suspended, breach of undertaking or recognizance and a charge of breach of probation order, the matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 date to have the accused seek legal counsel.

For the accused Custin Lawrence Ryan on charges of causing disturbance and a charge of breach of undertaking or recognizance, the Crown provided Disclosure and the matter was adjourned to the Aug. 11 date to allow the accused to seek legal counsel.

For the accused Damion Kayne Sharp on charges of theft $5,000 or under, two charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, breach of probation order and fail to comply with sentence/surcharge/disposition, this was to be the second day of trial following the initial trial day to have started in Valemount on June 8, the day prior. The accused had not appeared in Valemount court nor in McBride and the Judge issued an Unendorsed Bench Warrant for his arrest.

For the accused Matthew Pierre Villemure on a charge of driving while prohibited/licence suspended, the matter received a stay of proceedings.

Accused Mark Gerhard Webb, on charges of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal and a charge of mischief $5,000 or under, this was a second appearance and the matter was set to Aug. 11 for arraignment to allow time for the accused to seek legal counsel.

For accused Keaton Derek Wright on two charges of fraudulently obtaining feed/beverage/accommodation, a summons had been issued with unsuccessful service, and due to the accused’s non-appearance an Endorsed Bench Warrant was issued.

For the Small Claims Court case, due to the Judge having heard and issuing the settlement judgement, Judge Keyes was unable to hear the case of Cameron Rose and Centrefire Holdings Ltd. (Christopher Fry); therefore the matter was to be referred to the Judicial Case Manager to set a date for a four-hour trial.

Judge Keyes also heard five separate Family Court cases on the June 9 docket.

This court date appearance was also the last for long term (ten years) Crown Prosecutor Geoff McDonald, and the first appearance for new Crown Prosecutor Jennifer Ball.