Permit required to travel to Mount Edith Cavell

The Mount Edith Cavell Day Use Area continues to receive much needed improvements this year. During summer 2017, construction is taking place on the parking lot and access road at the end of the Cavell Road. This will provide safer access, additional parking and an improved visitor experience to the area.

Limited public access to this iconic destination remains available in 2017 through a free vehicle permit / quota system.

A maximum of 180 vehicle permits will be allotted each day at staggered times between 8:30 am and 8 pm. This ensures adequate and safe parking during construction.

Permits will allow access during one of four departure times (8:30 am, 11 am, 2 pm or 4 pm) indicated on the permit.

Cyclists will not require a permit.

Park staff will be on site daily to check permits and operator authorizations.

All visitors with reservations for Tonquin Valley Adventures, Cavell Hostel, Wates Gibson Alpine Club of Canada hut and Tonquin Valley backcountry campgrounds do not require the Mount Edith Cavell permit, but must bring reservation confirmations.

Between the hours of 8 pm and 8:30 am, the gate at the bottom of the Cavell Road will be closed and locked for construction and safety reasons.

How do I get my vehicle permit to visit Mount Edith Cavell?

The Cavell Road is open until September 18, 2017. Permits will be available for pick up in person, outside of the Jasper National Park Information Centre between 8 am and 10 am daily.

You may pick up your permit up to two days before your trip date.

The permits are first come first served and non-reservable.

Only one permit is required per vehicle.

We appreciate your cooperation as we work on improving one of Jasper National Park’s most visited and iconic places.



