Public asked to keep lookout for stolen trucks

On June 22, 2017 Valemount RCMP were made aware of a pickup truck stolen from Barriere and was believed to be heading toward Valemount on Highway 5. Patrols were conducted by neighbouring Clearwater RCMP members, who observed the vehicle turn northbound and was last seen near Thunder River.

Valemount RCMP, with assistance from McBride RCMP, proceeded southbound on Highway 5 in an attempt to intercept the grey Dodge Ram. While members were road side near Camp Creek bridge construction, the suspect vehicle approached and fled down a forest service road. Valemount RCMP patrolled the forest service road and located the grey Dodge Ram, which was abandoned after striking several large trees that had fallen, blocking the road. The suspect driver had fled the scene on foot, so assistance from Police Dog Services (PDS) was requested, who attended the scene from Prince George.

While PDS were tracking, it is believed the suspect made their way out of the area. Later in the same evening a second pickup truck was reported stolen in Valemount. At approximately 11:15PM a white Ford F350 was stolen from the driveway of a residence. Valemount RCMP were notified and conducted patrols but were unable to locate the vehicle, believed by then to have left the area.

The stolen Ford F350 was captured by local commercial security video on Fifth Avenue.

If anyone recalls witnessing suspicious activity believed to be related to the theft of the Ford F350 they are asked to contact the Valemount RCMP 250-566-4466 or Crimestopper 1-800-222-8477.

Valemount RCMP are reminding people to secure their vehicles when they are not attended, especially at night, accounting for all keys and securing them in your homes away from the vehicle.

On June 22 and 23, 2017 Valemount RCMP, McBride RCMP, and CVSE conducted brake checks on recreational trailers on Highway 16 near the CVSE Scales. Several vehicles were stopped, and some taken out of service until serious issues were corrected. RCMP encourages drivers to conduct regular checks of the braking systems for their trailers before venturing out on provincial highways.

The public can access further information via the provincial government website:

http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/traveller-information/seasonal/recreation-trailers