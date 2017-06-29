Runaway mare found safe and sound

On June 23, an appeal was made by Dawn Hickerty on social media for help in finding her horse Dancer. The grey mare had bolted five days previous around Little Falls pit road, still wearing saddle and bridle, and seen heading down the mountain.

Some of the volunteers who helped search for the missing mare Dancer.

Hickerty made the appeal after initially searching with no success.

There were serious concerns for the horse as the terrain is rugged with thick bush and lots of bears.

Hickerty’s appeal was well met with a number of volunteers coming forward that included horse people, hikers, and people on quads. Several others also donated food and drinks for the crews. There was even a search from the air, with Hickerty hiring a chopper and Doug Monroe flying his plane over the area. Clay Cardinal and John Donnelly were also hired to search the area with their drones.

With all that stress and worry, Dancer was spotted on Saturday, June 24 by Frank Meersman from Tete Jaune, grazing peacefully with her saddle still on and in great condition, not far from Highway 16 near the Holmes River. Everyone involved, especially Hickerty, was very happy and relieved that Dancer was found safe and sound.

A trust fund had been set up to help offset expenses for the search. If anyone is interested in helping Hickerty with this, contact Scotiabank in McBride.

(Thanks to Birgit Stutz from Falling Star Ranch for acting as contact for the story.)

Dawn Hickerty enjoying a moment with her mare Dancer. Alice Berwick photo