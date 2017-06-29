Bike Park Blowout!

Over 200 people, more than double what was expected, showed up at the Valemount Bike Park on June 17 for a day of riding, demos and BBQ.

According to Curtis Pawliuk (VARDA), the event was an incredible success.

“It was amazing,” says Pawliuk. “We were so surprised at the turnout. Obviously more than expected.”

Valemount’s Bike Park continues to gain ground and popularity as one of Valemount’s prime tourist and recreational venues. This summer VARDA is planning to add three new additions to the park, including a designated climbing/uptrack, and two new downhill trails.