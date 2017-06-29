- Home
Canada Day 2017 Schedules
Valemount
At the Museum
• 10:00 am - 11:30 amParade with Judging afterwards
• 11:00 am - 1:00 pmChildren/Family Activities
• 11:30 am - 2:00 pmHot Dogs & Soft Drinks
• 12:15 pm onwardsMusic by the "Old Timers"
• 12:15 pmCake cutting & Protocol Ceremonies
• 1:40 pmFree Cake & Ice Cream
At the Valemount Visitor Centre
• 9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Canada Day Souvenirs,Trivia & Puzzles, Interpretive Displays
• 7:00 pm (Location: George Hicks Park Salmon Viewing Platform)
Nature Program: Lifecycle of the Chinook Salmon
At the Sports Plex
6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
• Concession: Food & Souvenirs.
(Proceeds go to the Valemount Children's Activity Society)
• Face Painting, Kids Games & Crafts for Children
• Lemonade Stand by donation, Enter to win the
• Lemonade Stand donated by Home Hardware
6:00 pm–8:00 pm Music by “Blue Syntax”
8:00 pm–10:00 pmMusic by “Five Sheets to the Wind”
9:00 pm Celebration Ceremonies, National Anthem & Canada Day Cake Cutting,
RCMP in Red Serge
10:00 pm Fireworks Display
----------------------------------------------------------
McBride
• 10:00 - 12:00
Activities in the Park with our friends from the McBride Library
• 10:00 - 12:00
Teddy Bear Clinic- Bring your teddy bears to visit our local paramedics
• 12:00 - 1:00
BBQ- Come on out and buy lunch from our friends from the Valley Museum and Archives
• 1:00 - 2:00
Welcome from our MC Rick Thompson,
Presentation of the Cheryl Sansom Award, Speeches from Local Dignitaries, Singing of O Canada assisted by the great voices of the Visitor Center Staff, and cupcakes
When it’s Dark
Fireworks sponsored by the McBride and District Chamber of Commerce, set off by the McBride & District Volunteer Fire Fighting Association
Blue River
11:00 am – Parade begins
Parade ends at Eleanor Lake where
there will be cupcakes & ice-cream at the Gazebo.
Face painting, sand castle building, volleyball, waiter races, canoe races, nail-pounding contests and more!
Concession open from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.
Bring a picnic if you please.