Canada Day 2017 Schedules

Celebrate Canada's 150th - Valemount, McBride & Blue River





Valemount

At the Museum

• 10:00 am - 11:30 amParade with Judging afterwards

• 11:00 am - 1:00 pmChildren/Family Activities

• 11:30 am - 2:00 pmHot Dogs & Soft Drinks

• 12:15 pm onwardsMusic by the "Old Timers"

• 12:15 pmCake cutting & Protocol Ceremonies

• 1:40 pmFree Cake & Ice Cream

At the Valemount Visitor Centre

• 9:00 am - 8:30 pm

Canada Day Souvenirs,Trivia & Puzzles, Interpretive Displays

• 7:00 pm (Location: George Hicks Park Salmon Viewing Platform)

Nature Program: Lifecycle of the Chinook Salmon

At the Sports Plex

6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

• Concession: Food & Souvenirs.

(Proceeds go to the Valemount Children's Activity Society)

• Face Painting, Kids Games & Crafts for Children

• Lemonade Stand by donation, Enter to win the

• Lemonade Stand donated by Home Hardware

6:00 pm–8:00 pm Music by “Blue Syntax”

8:00 pm–10:00 pmMusic by “Five Sheets to the Wind”

9:00 pm Celebration Ceremonies, National Anthem & Canada Day Cake Cutting,

RCMP in Red Serge

10:00 pm Fireworks Display

----------------------------------------------------------

McBride

• 10:00 - 12:00

Activities in the Park with our friends from the McBride Library

• 10:00 - 12:00

Teddy Bear Clinic- Bring your teddy bears to visit our local paramedics

• 12:00 - 1:00

BBQ- Come on out and buy lunch from our friends from the Valley Museum and Archives

• 1:00 - 2:00

Welcome from our MC Rick Thompson,

Presentation of the Cheryl Sansom Award, Speeches from Local Dignitaries, Singing of O Canada assisted by the great voices of the Visitor Center Staff, and cupcakes

When it’s Dark

Fireworks sponsored by the McBride and District Chamber of Commerce, set off by the McBride & District Volunteer Fire Fighting Association

----------------------------------------------------------

Blue River

11:00 am – Parade begins

Parade ends at Eleanor Lake where

there will be cupcakes & ice-cream at the Gazebo.

Face painting, sand castle building, volleyball, waiter races, canoe races, nail-pounding contests and more!

Concession open from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

Bring a picnic if you please.








