- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Dinner and Auction fundraiser a huge success, says Dunster Station Museum Committee
Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
“The community’s support has been incredible,” says Donna Hanson, speaking on behalf of the Dunster Station Museum committee.
“We had 89 people from Valemount to Dome Creek attend our event and the donations from local businesses and individuals were so generous.”
This was greatly appreciated, especially since a large part of the Dunster Station Museum’s funding comes from donations, as well as fundraising and grants.
In all there were over 60 donations of various types, from paintings to pottery, beer and wine, even a handmade mandolin.
All net profits from the event will go toward the Museum’s operating expenses for 2018.
Another important element to the fundraiser’s success are the volunteers.
“People were coming out of the woodwork to help,” comments Jill Howard, also a committee member.
The committee would like to acknowledge those who donated their time and talents, gifts and services. This includes Julian Randall, for his guidance in ordering food supplies, setup, kitchen prep, and cooking, as well as Anastasia McPartlin for her assistance; Nelson and Bobbie-Ann Hicks, for their advice and experience, not to mention an amazing alfredo sauce; Ken McNaughton, for being both auctioneer and entertainer; Kim McNaughton for saying grace; numerous volunteers for setting up, cleaning and auction, including Chuck McNaughton, Marion Cousineau, Joel Zahn, Pete Amyoony, Michaelynn Kyjonka and Kim McNaughton; Three Ranges Brewing Co. for the beer, Northern Lights Estates Winery for the wine, and Adrian Hooper for bartending; Dunster General Store, Robson Valley Home Essentials and Infinity for selling tickets; and all the businesses and individuals who very generously donated items for the auction - apologies if anyone was missed - and, of course, all those who came out to support the Museum through the fundraiser.
The Dunster Station Museum is located directly across from the General Store and is open on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm (until September 30). Visit www.dunsterstationmuseum.ca or their Facebook page.