Dinner and Auction fundraiser a huge success, says Dunster Station Museum Committee

The crowd was kept entertained by Ken McNaughton who acted as auctioneer for the evening. In the words of one individual, “He kept us in stitches - it was a hoot!” Submitted photo

“The community’s support has been incredible,” says Donna Hanson, speaking on behalf of the Dunster Station Museum committee.

“We had 89 people from Valemount to Dome Creek attend our event and the donations from local businesses and individuals were so generous.”

This was greatly appreciated, especially since a large part of the Dunster Station Museum’s funding comes from donations, as well as fundraising and grants.

In all there were over 60 donations of various types, from paintings to pottery, beer and wine, even a handmade mandolin.

All net profits from the event will go toward the Museum’s operating expenses for 2018.

Another important element to the fundraiser’s success are the volunteers.

“People were coming out of the woodwork to help,” comments Jill Howard, also a committee member.

This mandolin, made by Larry Stamm, is an example of the amazing skill and talents in the Dunster community and the Robson Valley. The mandolin brought in $850 at bid. Submitted photo

The Dunster Station Museum is located directly across from the General Store and is open on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm (until September 30). Visit www.dunsterstationmuseum.ca or their Facebook page.