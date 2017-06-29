Community helps give the gift of hearing

Valemount is known for its community response to those with individual need of support, and raising funds for cochlear implants for Angalie Pardo was no exception.

Angalie Pardo (center) shown here with Tobi Gee and Asacia Anderson, is one step closer to receiving cochlear implants thanks to the generosity of Valemount community members. Dianne St. Jean photo

Together with the efforts of Anita Broersma, Sherry Tinsley, Jeanne Dennis and other volunteers, and the cooperation of the Valemount and District Fire Dept., just over $2,000 was raised at a BBQ and Bake Sale fundraiser held on June 17 at the Fire Hall. Thanks to all who participated.