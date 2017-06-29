How to stay cool on those hot summer days

There are plenty of natural ways to keep cool and save money on your power bill while you’re at it.

Now that summer is officially upon us and the days are heating up, it can be difficult to switch gears from chilly mountain air to blistering hot, sunny days. While investing in air conditioning may be feasible for some, it isn’t the only solution to being too hot.

First, what is the difference between uncomfortably hot and dangerously hot?

The signs of heat stroke in adults are as follows:

Headache

Weakness/ fatigue

Nausea

Change in heart rate

Profuse sweating or, even more serious,

not sweating at all

Dizziness

Basically the same signs apply to babies and children, but they are way more susceptible to overheating because their ability to regulate their internal temperature is still underdeveloped.

If your baby or child is exhibiting the above symptoms, or is running a fever without perspiring, is lethargic or unresponsive, it’s best to immediately remove them from the sun and seek out medical care.

Easy ways to keep your baby or child cool during the summer months include:

Staying indoors during peak sun hours (10 am until 2 pm). Dressing baby in cool, loose-fitting clothing, and a wide-brimmed hat. Going diaper free if you dare, even if it’s just for 15 -20 minutes. Keeping them hydrated – babies under 6 months old will need to feed more often (breast milk or formula), babies 6 to 12 months can have small amounts of water, and children 1 year and older can have plenty of water to keep cool and hydrated. Always providing good ventilation – whether in the car seat, in a baby carrier, or the stroller – ensure your baby or child is never left unattended or move them somewhere else if they exhibit signs of being too warm (flushed face, sweating, warm to the touch).

As adults, we are less susceptible to dangerous levels of overheating, as long as we’re not working too hard in the heat, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the hot days a little bit more comfortable – naturally.

Some cheap and easy ways to keep cool during summer without A/C are: