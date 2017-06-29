Valemount Craft Beer Festival - What an experience!

For having put together an entire festival of this type with very little time in terms of organization, the Valemount Craft Beer Experience proved to be a phenomenal success, with tickets being sold out well before the event.

The festival was the brainchild of Michael Lewis, owner of Three Ranges Brewing Co. in Valemount, and the purpose for the event was, for Lewis, a lot more than just promoting good craft beer.

Lewis’ heart is toward veterans, he himself being one. His association with other brewers and attending beer festivals of all kinds in the past, Lewis thought it would be a great idea to combine the two and have an event like that in Valemount.

“I actually thought of this a couple of years ago,” says Lewis, “but meeting Paul and Terry (Nichols) created more of a focus.”

The Nichols are the founders of the Communities for Veterans Foundation which they formed in 2014 as a means of helping veterans, especially in terms of raising public awareness in order to bring them support.

Lewis said the idea sort of materialized from there.

“Then one day I happened to mention the idea of having a beer festival here in Valemount, more just in passing, to Jen Robinson.”

Jen, who works with Tourism Valemount surprised Lewis the next day with an announcement that a meeting had been arranged for him to meet with the Economic Development Officer (EDO) and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Valemount.

The idea was presented to Council in the winter, and an organizing committee subsequently formed. Lewis credits the success of the event to the committee.

“I brought the idea to the table,” says Lewis, “but the organizing committee brought it all together.”

And, bring it together they did.

The Friday evening before the main event a “Meet the Brewers” cask and keg night was held at the Best Western hotel, complete with live entertainment from the Interstellar Jays from Wells.

Terry Nichols was selling her book, “My Sheep Story” that evening as well as the next day. The book uses the analogy of military men who go out to fight and protect others as sheep dogs guarding the sheep (civilians), who are often unaware of the sacrifices made on their behalf. It is a book that every citizen of the free world needs to read.

Apart from some blustery gusts of cool wind from the mountains, the main festival that took place at the Valemount Airport on Saturday, June 17 was a blast.

The atmosphere heated up with live performances from Blue Syntax from Valemount, Athabasca Barnburner from Jasper and Shred Kelly from Fernie. There were at least half a dozen breweries that provided samples of their goods, as well as a winery and a cidery.

The event was well organized, especially for being first-time, with plenty of volunteers to help and a rotating shuttle bus service for those without a designated driver.

Various businesses and individuals donated items for the silent auction, and aside from the taste-testing booths, food vendors like the Funky Goat also kept the crowd satisfied.

Overall, it was loads of fun.

The real benefit, though was that sales from the tickets, merchandise and silent auction will go to the Communities for Veterans Foundation and two other local organizations: the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 266 and the Valemount Arts and Cultural Society (VACS).

“The Legion is not only a venue for veterans,” says Lewis, “but also for the whole community. And I love VACS because my kids get to see things that they would never see in a small town like this if we didn’t have something like the cultural society.”

Although this was Lewis’ way of showing appreciation, he makes it clear that this isn’t about him.

“I don’t want to do something in Valemount that doesn’t have a positive impact for the entire local community as well,” he says.

Overall, the success of what will certainly become an annual event dictates the necessity to prepare for even greater participation and attendance next year.

The book I wrote, “My Sheep Story”, says Terry Nichols (above) “is the old adage of our military men and women as ‘sheepdogs’ retold from the perspective of an appreciate sheep.” Learn more at www.MySheepStory.com