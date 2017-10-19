Church Listings

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

197 Dominion, 250-569-2606

Sunday Service 11:00AM

SEVENTH - DAY ADVENTIST

Lamming Pit Rd, 250-569-3370

Sabbath School: Sat. 9:30AM,

Worship Service Sat. 11:00AM

Pathfinders Tues. 7:00PM

Prayer Meeting Wed. 7:00PM

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

Church 569-2378 or 569-8845

1st Ave Worship Service on Sun 10:30AM



MOUNTAIN CHAPEL (PAOC)

Church 569-3350

Office 569-6802

Sunday Worship 11:00AM

Prayer Service Wed. 7:00PM

ANGLICAN UNITED CHURCH

441 Dominion St., Contact Kim 250-968-4467

or leave message at 250-569-3206.

11:30 am the 1st and 2nd Sundays of each month

9:00 am on the 3rd and 4th Sundays.

Youth Group Wednesdays 3:00 to 4:30 pm



MENNONITE CHURCH

Sunday School 10:00AM,

Sunday Services 11:00AM, 7:30PM

Wed. 7:45PM

VALEMOUNT

VALEMOUNT NEW LIFE CENTRE

1245 - 1st Ave. 250-566-4824

Family Worship 10:00 am

Prayer meeting Wed. 7:00 p.m.



ANGLICAN UNITED CHURCH

7th & Cedar. Contact Kim 250-968-4467

11:30 am the 1st and 2nd Sundays of each month

9:00 am on the 3rd and 4th Sundays.



GOOD SHEPHERD ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

3rd Ave & Elm St.

250-566-4662 or 250-566-4493

Mass 4:00PM every 1st & 3rd

Sunday; 9:00AM every 2nd & 4th



CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SERVICES

250-968-4349 or 250-566 9199

Sun. Service 10:00AM • Sun. School 10:00AM

Valemount Community Church

Informal Sunday gatherings 9:30AM at Library basement. Share a testimony, bible study, sharing service and/or video sermon. 250-566-4021