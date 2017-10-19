- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Church Listings
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH
197 Dominion, 250-569-2606
Sunday Service 11:00AM
SEVENTH - DAY ADVENTIST
Lamming Pit Rd, 250-569-3370
Sabbath School: Sat. 9:30AM,
Worship Service Sat. 11:00AM
Pathfinders Tues. 7:00PM
Prayer Meeting Wed. 7:00PM
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
Church 569-2378 or 569-8845
1st Ave Worship Service on Sun 10:30AM
MOUNTAIN CHAPEL (PAOC)
Church 569-3350
Office 569-6802
Sunday Worship 11:00AM
Prayer Service Wed. 7:00PM
ANGLICAN UNITED CHURCH
441 Dominion St., Contact Kim 250-968-4467
or leave message at 250-569-3206.
11:30 am the 1st and 2nd Sundays of each month
9:00 am on the 3rd and 4th Sundays.
Youth Group Wednesdays 3:00 to 4:30 pm
MENNONITE CHURCH
Sunday School 10:00AM,
Sunday Services 11:00AM, 7:30PM
Wed. 7:45PM
VALEMOUNT
VALEMOUNT NEW LIFE CENTRE
1245 - 1st Ave. 250-566-4824
Family Worship 10:00 am
Prayer meeting Wed. 7:00 p.m.
ANGLICAN UNITED CHURCH
7th & Cedar. Contact Kim 250-968-4467
11:30 am the 1st and 2nd Sundays of each month
9:00 am on the 3rd and 4th Sundays.
GOOD SHEPHERD ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
3rd Ave & Elm St.
250-566-4662 or 250-566-4493
Mass 4:00PM every 1st & 3rd
Sunday; 9:00AM every 2nd & 4th
CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SERVICES
250-968-4349 or 250-566 9199
Sun. Service 10:00AM • Sun. School 10:00AM
Valemount Community Church
Informal Sunday gatherings 9:30AM at Library basement. Share a testimony, bible study, sharing service and/or video sermon. 250-566-4021
More Current Stories
- World and Canada News - Oct 19, 2017
- Village of Valemount News and Highlights - Oct 19, 2017 Issue
- McBride Council Notes - Oct 19, 2017 Issue
- Chew on This! Campaign to make a difference
- Could wellness clutter be holding you back from a healthier you?
- Notice to dedicated Robson Valley authors, readers and supporters of literature
- Nominate a Hero!
- Reflections - Before I was born