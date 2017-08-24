New plans for music festivals

Levi Taylor, organizer of the upcoming “Fight Cancer Music Festival” to happen this September in Vernon, is also considering organizing another music festival next June.

Another great year of performances happened at Dunster grounds over Aug. 11 – 13 as the Robson Valley Music Festival offered its usual array and splendor of musical and artistic entertainers.

The weather was hot and muggy for the first part, and unfortunately the socked in smoke in the valley blown in from wildfires across the region was a bit of a damper on Sunday.

Otherwise, organizers again are to be cheered for the massive undertaking of work they do each year so that countless others can kick back, enjoy the music and take in the atmosphere.

As usual, apart from musical entertainment, workshops were offered, including activities for kids, which makes the festival a drawing card for families.

When the smoke cleared when the festival was done (excuse the pun) word crept out that organizers of the festival are seriously considering taking a hiatus from the event next year.

Although a disappointment, it is understandable considering the vast amount of planning and effort that obviously goes into creating the event. You just have to walk around the grounds of the festival to see the obvious.

There are security measures to look after, countless signs to put up, and toilets… stalls and camping accommodations to organize, volunteers to delegate, all that apart from even beginning to pull in music artists for the stages. Yeah – the stages, and sound systems. You get the idea.

In the meantime…

When word started to dribble out about the Robson Valley Music Festival possibly not happening for at least the next year, word also began to go around about the possibility of another music festival happening.

Levi Taylor, who we’ll just call Levi, is a carpenter by trade, and also has a passion for the good things that music brings.

Involved in framing and finishing work for the last ten years, Levi says he hit a point where he was no longer enjoying his work. Then just months ago his stepdad was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer, and that really made him rethink his life.

“It was really hard for us to deal with,” says Levi, relaying the sentiment and emotional overload that spilled over to him from his family.

Motivated by this pulse of emotion, Levi responded by posting on Facebook that he wanted to do something to raise money for cancer. Getting to know a couple of families with very young children who have been diagnosed, he decided to make it a fundraiser for victims of Neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer.

“What initially started off as a plan for a backyard party continued to grow and ended up being a festival on September 23 in Vernon,” Levi says.

The event is called the “Fight Cancer Music Festival”. About eight different artists such as A Fistful of Rivers, Rizzo, Brainiac, Lux Luker, MikeBabs and others are coming on their own dime to support the cause, some from Calgary, Vancouver, even Seattle.

There’s a minimum donation of $20 and a Charity Bar, but the bulk of expense is coming out of Levi’s own pocket.

“We need at least 200 people to break even, so we’re banking on at least 400 people to show up,” he says, but of course the more, the better. One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be going to the families.

One idea leads to another

Inspired by how music can bring people together and act as a healing agent, Levi then began toying with the idea of organizing another music festival for 2018, not to raise money for cancer, just to raise spirits.

His idea is for a three-day festival on family property in Crescent Spur outside of McBride. The property holds hundreds of acres and has the capacity not only for stages and music venues but camping and parking as well.

“We’re exactly six hours from Red Deer, Calgary, and the Okanagan, like the hub of a wheel, and only two hours from Jasper and Prince George.”

The intent, says Levi, is not to replace the current Robson Valley Music Festival, stressing that he has a massive respect for the Festival and those that make it happen.

“Whenever I go there, it’s such a beautiful experience,” he says. “I come out of there more loving and happier.”

He goes on, “A lot of people think that I’m doing this just because I like what they’re doing, but this is something that I’ve come on to that I’m very passionate about.”

He shared his idea with Robson Valley Music Festival organizers Shara and Seth (Samson’s Delilah), and they agreed it would be good to have the festivals at least a month apart, so his is planned for the end of June.

“We will be a completely different setup,” he explains, but admits that he hasn’t fully decided on all the plans and that it is a work in progress. In fact, he hasn’t yet made a final decision about the name. Right now his focus is on sharing his idea, doing some digging in organizing it and networking to help pull it together, and that includes getting bands to step up.

“This is not a fundraiser like the one in September,” says Levi, “so the musicians will be paid.”

In the meantime, he is asking for support for the September venue in Vernon. The event takes place at the Auditorium at Greater Vernon Recreation and starts at 6:00 pm, doors open at 4:00. For more information on that event, visit his Facebook page “Levi Taylor”.

Best of luck Levi!