Trans Mountain responds to NDP challenge to pipeline expansion

Trans Mountain issued a statement on August 10 in response to the provincial government’s steps in challenging the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline and subsequent increased tanker traffic.

According to Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman and Attorney General David Eby, the provincial government will immediately begin to take both legal and consultative action re the issue.

Says Heyman, “Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.’s best interests.” He continued, “We will use all available tools to protect our coastal waters and our province’s future.”

Heyman’s statement also disputed the Trans Mountain Expansion’s benefits to the province’s economy and existing jobs.

The provincial government has since secured Thomas Berger, QC, OC, OBC as external counsel in the government’s action against the expansion, which includes challenging the federal government’s approval of the project. Legal hearings are expected to begin in federal court later this fall.

The government also intends to consult with various Indigenous groups in terms of potential impacts to rights and title. A release by the BC government stated, “In particular, that duty must be fulfilled as consultation relates to environmental assessment certificate (EAC) requirements. Until these consultations are completed in a way that meets the Province’s legal obligations, work on the project on public lands will not proceed.”

In response to the government’s announcement, Ian Anderson, President of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. said the company takes seriously the comments from the Province of British Columbia and will be carefully reviewing their statements and the steps they are taking.

“The Trans Mountain Expansion Project has undergone an unprecedented level of scrutiny and review and has received approval from the Government of Canada, and is subject to 157 Conditions from the National Energy Board and 37 Conditions attached to the Environmental Certificate received from the Government of British Columbia.

“The Project will result in direct and lasting economic benefits for local communities, B.C. and Canada through investments in safety, jobs and the environment.”

Anderson also stated that they are committed to working with the province and other permitting authorities.

“We have undertaken thorough, extensive and meaningful consultations with Aboriginal Peoples, communities and individuals and remain dedicated to those efforts and relationships as we move forward with construction activities in September.”

At the Regular Council Meeting in Valemount on August 8, Council gave initial approval for the establishment of a worker accommodation camp and industrial uses on the site of the old golf course, with final approval expected after a public hearing in September.

Representatives from Kinder Morgan plan to be back in Valemount next month in working with the community and plans toward construction.