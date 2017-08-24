Golden Years Lodge benefits from CBT Retrofit Program

The Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society’s Golden Years Lodge will be upgraded to become more energy efficient thanks to support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Energy Retrofit Program.

The Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society (VSCHS) is one of 17 non-profit societies that will receive support for energy retrofits through the Columbia Basin Trust’s new Energy Retrofit Program.

Retrofits can include anything from adding extra insulation to buildings to installing new HVAC (heating, ventilating and air-conditioning) systems.

CBT is working in collaboration with BC Housing and the BC Non-Profit Housing Association to deliver the program. Grants range from a few thousand dollars to just over $100,000 and in all will help over 500 affordable housing units located within 13 Basin communities.

This is the first intake of CBT’s Energy Retrofit Program. The Trust announced its new $2 million program in March 2017; the second grant intake will be in early 2018.

The Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society (VSCHS) will be upgrading and replacing fluorescent lights, two aging boilers and three hot water tanks at the Golden Years Lodge that will make the equipment more reliable and energy efficient, and also provide better heating and lighting for residents while reducing the operating and maintaining costs for the society.

“Our facilities are nearly 30 years old and the heating and lighting systems are greatly in need of upgrading,” said VSCHS Chair Dee McEachern in an August 9 press release through Columbia Basin Trust.

“Valemount does not have natural gas, we rely on electricity, and with the extremely high cost of electricity these days, we are looking at every possible way to reduce our operating and maintenance costs so we can use those savings to provide even better low-cost housing for our residents.”