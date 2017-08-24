Village of Valemount Council Highlights

A number of items were on the agenda of the Council Meeting for August 22; however, a few warranted discussion.

During discussion Councillor Reimer commented that he did not think it was necessary to use up all of the BC Hydro in lieu of taxes reserves for the little bit of paving that is left for the Village to do, and that maintenance and repair comes under a different category in the budget.

Mayor Townsend responded that the BC Hydro in lieu of taxes was a resolution that was passed in 1990 and that it was for the paving and maintenance of all the streets in town.

“It was set aside for paving; I understand that the amount is a great deal more than what it was initially and I would not recommend the entire $375,000 per year be put into reserves for paving or street maintenance. However, perhaps a small percentage could be put aside in reserves to look after the needs of street maintenance such as fixing potholes, etc.”

She also commented that there always used to be reserves in every account, including the water account and sewer account, and some of these had been used for things such as the water filtration project, and wonders where those reserves went.

After some discussion it was agreed that staff as well as the Public Works Committee look into and recommend how much should be put into a reserve account for the streets, so that there is always something to rely on and the Village does not have to borrow money for repairs and maintenance, and that this recommended amount could be worked into the Budget.

Fire hazard removal - remedial action

A motion was passed by Council for staff to proactively engage with residents to abate tree fire hazards using verbal and written means, prior to seeking remedial measures. This is a pre-emptive action to lower the risk of fire within the municipality.

Mayor Townsend commented that in driving around the Village she noted there are dead coniferous trees on every street or avenue, which pose a potential fire hazard to the town.

“There is a proliferation of coniferous trees that are a fire hazard. Some are still standing, and their needles are brown, which means the trees are dead.”

Just recently an incident occurred within Village limits near 1st Avenue and Commercial Drive in which activity by youths caused a fire to ignite near a tree in an area surrounded by brush and trees. Luckily Valemount resident Rudy Thoni had come across the incident and called out for help. Several residents responded and, between the action of Thoni, respondents and the fire department, a fire disaster was averted. This occurred at the height of the hot, dry weather.

The high risk for fire is the main reason for the Village taking action for fire hazard removal.

Owners of properties with risk will be notified by phone or letter to remedy the condition in order to prevent fire.

Permissive tax exemption

The first recommendation on the agenda for tax exemption was the Valemount Curling Club for either a 75% tax exemption, a different percentage or no exemption. Councillor Torgerson recused himself before discussion. Councillor Reimer asked for the matter to be deferred again as he felt that there was not sufficient information provided to make a decision.

CAO Adam Davey responded that this Council meeting would be the last time the Council could vote on Tax Exemption, as the bylaw has to be in place in October and deferring it would not allow sufficient time.

Since Council had to make a decision, Councillor Reimer asked about Curling Club fees that could help the Club cover tax costs. Curling fees do not appear to be very high.

Councillor Blanchette suggested that perhaps the amount of exemption could be reduced from 75% to 50%. Councillor Salt agreed, pointing out that since the Curling Club is still under the Regional District and this is yet to go under a referendum vote, a lot of things are still up in the air. She also asked if the Club has paid their outstanding 25% balance from this year’s taxes. This is relevant since, if the Club is transferred from under the Regional District to the Village after the referendum vote, the tax burden will then be placed on the Village residents.

Salt further commented that the Village is not under obligation to be responsible for organizations such as the Curling Club; rather, the main obligation of the Village are things such as water, sewer and roads.

“I’m just not comfortable with always asking our taxpayers to give more and more out of their pockets, and I sometimes feel that there may not be a need for it,” said Salt.

In response, Mayor Townsend stated, “I wonder if our taxpayers are aware of the fact that taxes that are collected by the Village, that the Village municipality doesn’t even keep 50%. That’s all paid to the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, to the Regional Hospital District, to the School District, etc. [For example] somebody might pay $1,000 and the Village gets to keep $400 for its needs and expenses, the rest is given out.”

Based on this discussion a decision was made to reduce the tax exemption for the Curling Club to 50%, and a motion was passed.

Recommendation #2 was either a 75% tax exemption, a different tax exemption, or no tax exemption be provided to VARDA.

Councillor Blanchette pointed out that although she was not in agreement at the last Council meeting for the full tax exemption, information she has since received has made her change her mind. This includes the fact that VARDA is a Diamond Sponsorship Supporter of the Village ($50,000+) so that any VARDA activity also promotes the Village.

It was also pointed out that in promoting sledding and other recreational tourism VARDA brings in a lot of revenue for hotels, restaurants and other services.

Mayor Townsend also pointed out that VARDA was a Village of Valemount initiative at its inception, and therefore has always been regarded as a part of the municipal administration.

Another point raised was that VARDA has to have money available to pay for employees and that they cover the cost of their own repairs.

Upon vote, Councillor Salt remained opposed, although she did state her appreciation for the contribution VARDA makes to the Village, but she would have preferred a reduced amount of exemption as was done with the Curling Club.

In order to pass the motion for tax exemption, Mayor Townsend voted in favour, commenting that the matter could be reviewed for the next year.

The next regular Council Meeting will be held on September 12.