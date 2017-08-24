Life Aquatic a display to be seen

Artist Erich Franz took time to discuss his work with members of the public who came to view his display.

Once again the Valemount Museum is playing host to the amazing talent of B.C. artists, currently featuring the work of Prince George resident Erich Franz.

The theme of Franz’s work entitled “Life Aquatic” consists of sketches of underwater life, specifically fish, larvae and pupae, integrated with depictions of fishing equipment.

Franz’s inspiration comes from his passion for fly fishing and fly tying. He explains what led him to begin creating his designs.

“There’s many things that came together at once,” says Franz, who has a Degree in Fine Arts from his earlier years.

“For a long time I was occupied as a teacher, a father, a husband. When I retired I wanted to go back to doing art.”

Life changes and challenges and needing to find ways to find peace and wholeness led him on a journey that ultimately resulted in using the fly fishing theme and sketching as a form of healing and meditation.

“I decided on black and white drawings. You have to be more careful with black and white composition,” he explains. “With colour, if you make a mistake, you can paint over. I decided to do black and white to develop my composition acumen before I do colour.”

Franz says his next series will be colour, but not using the same theme.

The drawings in his Life Aquatic series are segments, or mandalas, within a circular framework. All are done in graphite ranging from soft to hard leads (H-B), using the light and dark values to create a three-dimensional illusion or depth.

The detail in his work is intricate, almost delicate, yet with clarity and depth, combining mechanical and organic elements to embody the fly fishing and fly tying experience such as reels, hooks or sawmill patterns in a background of nymphs, larvae or patterns on a fish.

It’s the kind of work that is best appreciated by viewing it personally. Even if one doesn’t have an interest in the fishing world, the detail and movement of the designs will captivate.

Everything is done by hand with only the use of a protractor or ruler, creating his own stencils. Franz will draw and redraw a composition until he feels it’s just right, at times completely discarding a work he is not satisfied with.

“While you’re working on one, you’re working on the next one,” he says, noting that he spends an average of 40 to 50 hours on each drawing.

The display of Franz’s work, organized by Two Rivers Gallery, opened in Valemount on August 17 and will run till September 15.

To view his work online, or to order prints, visit www.erichfranzart.com.