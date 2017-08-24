Terry Fox family a Valemount family

With annual visits, the family of Terry Fox is now part of the Valemount family. This month Valemount and Mt. Terry Fox again played host to two separate visits from Terry’s siblings and their families and participants in fundraising events.

Darrell Fox with wife Bonnie and daughter Alex Dianne St. Jean photo

Terry Fox 360

First, Terry’s brother Darrell and his Road of Hope cycling team arrived in Valemount on the evening of Saturday, August 12.

The ride is called the Terry Fox 360, because the team cycles a total of 360 km from Sun Peaks to Mt. Terry Fox just north of Valemount in raising funds for cancer research.

Over 40 cyclists participated, accompanied by a chase vehicle driven by Darrell’s wife Bonnie. Daughter Alex was also waiting ahead for the troupe at the rest area just across from the mountain.

Group shot of the cyclists after their arrival at the rest area. Dianne St. Jean photo

Part of the group on their approach to Valemount. Dianne St. Jean photo

The team left early in the morning and made it to Valemount that evening - a one-day journey.

Mike and Rundi Lewis from Three Ranges Brewing Co. in Valemount had quite the spread waiting for the long distance endurance cyclists participating in the Terry Fox 360 event as they arrived at the Terry Fox rest area north of Valemount. Dianne St. Jean photo

Thankfully the ride was much more pleasurable than last year, in which the cyclists endured pouring rain, wind and cold for nine out of the eleven or so hours it takes to make the journey.

Although the training and early mornings and arduous ride can be tough on the cyclists, they all agree that the one thing that keeps them focused is the thought of the training and challenges Terry endured for his Marathon of Hope.

Food and refreshments were waiting for the participants as they arrived at the rest area across from Mount Terry Fox provided for by Michael and Rundi Lewis of Three Ranges Brewing Co. in Valemount.

Mt. Terry Fox Trek

At the summit: Fred Fox (center, red jacket) with fellow hikers at the Mt. Terry Fox summit. Photo submitted by Fred Fox.

The first evening, Friday, August 18, the Legion was used as a meeting point and registration centre in preparation for the next day’s hike.

Two groups of hikers, one meeting at 6:00 and the other at 9:00, convened at the base of Mt. Terry Fox on Saturday morning, Aug. 19.

Originally held during the September long weekend because it allows more time for participants who come from farther distances, the decision was made after last year’s hike to move the event up because the weather at that time of year tends to be a lot cooler.

Every year there are those who faithfully make the journey to Valemount to hike the mountain, and there are others for whom it is a new adventure.

This year there was a special exception with the Dombai family from southern BC, originally from Hungary. Dad Laszlo and mom Andrea were proud of five-year-old Robert, who was the youngest hiker this year.

Laszlo explained how they heard about Terry Fox and were so inspired, they felt they had to participate.

The hikers met a final time for supper and sharing once again at the Legion on Saturday evening.

Hiking the amazing mountains that surround Valemount is an exhilarating and challenging experience; having a good cause makes it even more so, if not just to honour the memory of a dedicated Canadian hero.

Robert Laszlo at five years old was the youngest hiker on the Mt. Terry Fox Trek Submitted photo