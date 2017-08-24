- Home
Terry Fox family a Valemount family
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Terry Fox 360
First, Terry’s brother Darrell and his Road of Hope cycling team arrived in Valemount on the evening of Saturday, August 12.
The ride is called the Terry Fox 360, because the team cycles a total of 360 km from Sun Peaks to Mt. Terry Fox just north of Valemount in raising funds for cancer research.
Over 40 cyclists participated, accompanied by a chase vehicle driven by Darrell’s wife Bonnie. Daughter Alex was also waiting ahead for the troupe at the rest area just across from the mountain.
The team left early in the morning and made it to Valemount that evening - a one-day journey.
Darrell said that the ride raised over $50,000 this year. The funds come through sponsorship for the participating cyclists.
Thankfully the ride was much more pleasurable than last year, in which the cyclists endured pouring rain, wind and cold for nine out of the eleven or so hours it takes to make the journey.
Although the training and early mornings and arduous ride can be tough on the cyclists, they all agree that the one thing that keeps them focused is the thought of the training and challenges Terry endured for his Marathon of Hope.
Food and refreshments were waiting for the participants as they arrived at the rest area across from Mount Terry Fox provided for by Michael and Rundi Lewis of Three Ranges Brewing Co. in Valemount.
Mt. Terry Fox Trek
The following weekend the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion hall once again played host to Terry Fox’s siblings Fred and Judy, family members, volunteers and hikers for the third annual Mt. Terry Fox Trek mountain hike.
The first evening, Friday, August 18, the Legion was used as a meeting point and registration centre in preparation for the next day’s hike.
Two groups of hikers, one meeting at 6:00 and the other at 9:00, convened at the base of Mt. Terry Fox on Saturday morning, Aug. 19.
Originally held during the September long weekend because it allows more time for participants who come from farther distances, the decision was made after last year’s hike to move the event up because the weather at that time of year tends to be a lot cooler.
Every year there are those who faithfully make the journey to Valemount to hike the mountain, and there are others for whom it is a new adventure.
This year there was a special exception with the Dombai family from southern BC, originally from Hungary. Dad Laszlo and mom Andrea were proud of five-year-old Robert, who was the youngest hiker this year.
Laszlo explained how they heard about Terry Fox and were so inspired, they felt they had to participate.
The hikers met a final time for supper and sharing once again at the Legion on Saturday evening.
Hiking the amazing mountains that surround Valemount is an exhilarating and challenging experience; having a good cause makes it even more so, if not just to honour the memory of a dedicated Canadian hero.
