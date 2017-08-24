Solar eclipse – a personal perspective

Just to see one minute and 59 seconds of a total solar eclipse – was it worth all the travel time, crazy traffic, money spent and five plus hours of sweltering to death outside in the heat of the day worth it? Yes!

This piece was submitted by Ginny Kinsey who lives just outside of Atlanta, Georgia and who travelled two hours one way to get a full experience of the solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017 Blairsville, GA - Courtesy Tom Wilson Photography http://www.tom-wilson-photography.com

It was STILL even worth it, when a handful of clouds, about 15 minutes before we were about to experience the awesome moment of "totality", floated by, stopped and decided to camp out right in front of our view of the sun, completely blocking that special, climatic whole 1 minute and 59 second view we had waited ALL day for!

Traffic line up of eclipse watchers Ginny Kinsey photo

“Oh!” I hear a sudden, corporate moan all across the grassy airport field. But... it still was worth it!

To be a part of an experience spanning across a portion of the entire United States that my daughter and I both would experience just once in our lifetime - that is amazing!

I love how it seemed like everyone, everywhere was attempting to be a part of experiencing this unique celestial event. Hotels booking up everywhere. Public viewing events sold out in advance. ISO certified solar eclipse glasses, people scavenging all over, even outside the USA, to find a place that still might have some in stock to sell! Everyone excited, sharing their solar eclipse viewing plans.

Solar Eclipse watchers August 21, 2017 Blairsville, GA Ginny Kinsey photo

As "totality" was getting closer, I was also surprised to notice that the intense outdoor heat suddenly cooled. Hurray! It felt like someone had turned on the air conditioner. I heard women around me, including myself, exclaim, "Oh, thank God for the cool!"

I then was excited to notice that the sky was beginning to darken - right in the middle of the day. Not a pitch black as I expected from a total eclipse, but definitely a nighttime feel.

Just a short window of time, this unique experience. But, I am so very glad my daughter and I took the opportunity to be a part of it.