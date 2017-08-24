- Home
Solar eclipse – a personal perspective
It was STILL even worth it, when a handful of clouds, about 15 minutes before we were about to experience the awesome moment of "totality", floated by, stopped and decided to camp out right in front of our view of the sun, completely blocking that special, climatic whole 1 minute and 59 second view we had waited ALL day for!
“Oh!” I hear a sudden, corporate moan all across the grassy airport field. But... it still was worth it!
To be a part of an experience spanning across a portion of the entire United States that my daughter and I both would experience just once in our lifetime - that is amazing!
I love how it seemed like everyone, everywhere was attempting to be a part of experiencing this unique celestial event. Hotels booking up everywhere. Public viewing events sold out in advance. ISO certified solar eclipse glasses, people scavenging all over, even outside the USA, to find a place that still might have some in stock to sell! Everyone excited, sharing their solar eclipse viewing plans.
interesting to see the "crescent-shaped moon" that I've seen all my life; now this beautiful, brilliant orange color, encased all around in black! To realize that this is not the moon, but rather the sun I am seeing! Super cool! The actual experience was not what I expected. So
As "totality" was getting closer, I was also surprised to notice that the intense outdoor heat suddenly cooled. Hurray! It felt like someone had turned on the air conditioner. I heard women around me, including myself, exclaim, "Oh, thank God for the cool!"
I then was excited to notice that the sky was beginning to darken - right in the middle of the day. Not a pitch black as I expected from a total eclipse, but definitely a nighttime feel.
Just a short window of time, this unique experience. But, I am so very glad my daughter and I took the opportunity to be a part of it.
